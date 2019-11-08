Gretna volleyball

LINCOLN — Gretna defeated defending Class A champion Millard North 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9 on Friday night in a semifinal at the state volleyball tournament.

The victory lifts the Dragons into the championship match Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Skylar McCune had 27 kills, including one on match point, to lead Gretna.

The Mustangs, who had to forfeit 14 wins for using an ineligible player, finish the season 11-25.

