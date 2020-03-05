LINCOLN — On the school’s seventh try, Fremont collected its first victory in the Class A girls basketball state tournament.

The No. 7 Tigers never trailed against No. 2 Omaha Westside, beating the Warriors for the second time this season.

Taylor McCabe led the 58-40 victory with 16 points.

The Tigers (18-6) advance to play the winner of Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

