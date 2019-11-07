...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista.
LINCOLN — Millard North, perhaps the most dangerous No. 8 seed ever at the state volleyball tournament, proved it Thursday against top-ranked Papillion-La Vista.
The Mustangs posted a 19-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16 win in a first-round Class A match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Millard North advances to a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday while Papio finishes the season 36-2.
The Mustangs entered the tourney with a 10-24 record after having to forfeit 14 wins for using an ineligible player. That dropped them to the lowest seed in the tournament, but the defending champions responded with a big effort against the Monarchs.
"I thought we showed some nerves in that first set," Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson said. "But in the second set, our experience showed."
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch embrace after defeating Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
