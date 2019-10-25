KEARNEY, Neb. — Elli Dahl chased Lincoln East freshman phenom Berlyn Schutz all season long.
In the race that mattered, the Fremont sophomore caught her Friday in the Class A girls cross country state meet.
Dahl outsprinted Schutz to the finish at Kearney Country Club to be only the second girls winner from Fremont. Joslyn Dalton was the first in 2003.
“I just kept my eyes on her and ran as fast as I could," Dahl said. “Berlyn is really good.”
Schutz’s consolation prize, after losing her undefeated season, was a team trophy. East repeated as team champion and won its third of the decade by putting its first five runners in the top 15 for medals.
Kylie Muma was fourth, Taylor Searcey eighth, Abigail Schmidt 12th and Jenna Muma 13th. Izzy Apel and Eve Weber were top-30 finishers.
East’s 39 points — the lowest score in Class A since Lincoln Southeast won with 35 points in 2000 — were 20 better than Fremont, with Papillion-La Vista South third with 85.
Going into the final 50 meters, Schutz led with Dahl and defending champion Kaylie Crews of Papio South in hot pursuit. Schutz fell at the line. Crews finished third.
What does Dahl remember about the finish?
“Pain.”
Chot defends title
Liem Chot learned a lot from not winning his conference race a couple weeks ago at Kearney Country Club.
He’s not good at being a front runner. He had to attack the hilly part of a course that’s not a favorite of his.
The Lincoln North Star junior succeeded Friday in repeating as Class A’s boys cross country champion.
“I realized a couple weeks back that I’m not a front runner," he said. “I’m stronger in the second half of the race.”
He opened his lead on runner-up Tyler Boyle of team champion Lincoln Southwest in the hills.
“That was the point where I died the last time I raced here," Chot said. “I was really aggressive on that hill. This was my hardest race of the year. I ran a good P.R.”
Preseason favorite Lincoln Southwest won the boys team title handily. The Silver Hawks had three in the top 10. Behind Boyle were Trevor Acton in seventh and Jack Nolley in 10th. Grant Reid was 19th and Drew Snyder 35th.
Southwest’s 67 points topped the 105 by Millard West. North Star was third and defending champion Fremont fourth.
Unlike most other runners, the state meet isn’t the ultimate event this season for Chot. With an eye on improving his college recruiting standing, he’ll run in regionals in South Dakota in two weeks.
“I wasn’t really training for state, as weird as that sounds," he said. “I’m just training for regionals. So this is just another meet leading up to the regionals. I’ve got a long way to go.
“It was a good testament to where I’m at fitness-wise already to compete against the best in the region and the country.”
