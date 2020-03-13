LINCOLN — Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn had 28 points and 12 assists Friday night as No. 3 Bellevue West defeated No. 4 Omaha Westside for the third time this season.

The 23-3 Thunderbirds’ 89-70 win in Pinnacle Bank Arena puts them in the Class A final for the second time in three years. They will meet the winner of the Omaha-South-Millard North semifinals in the 6:30 p.m. championship game at PBA.

Bellevue West led by four after a fast-paced first quarter, then gained control by outscoring the 19-7 Warriors 21-8 for a 47-30 halftime lead.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

1 of 29

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email