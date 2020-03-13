LINCOLN — Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn had 28 points and 12 assists Friday night as No. 3 Bellevue West defeated No. 4 Omaha Westside for the third time this season.
The 23-3 Thunderbirds’ 89-70 win in Pinnacle Bank Arena puts them in the Class A final for the second time in three years. They will meet the winner of the Omaha-South-Millard North semifinals in the 6:30 p.m. championship game at PBA.
Bellevue West led by four after a fast-paced first quarter, then gained control by outscoring the 19-7 Warriors 21-8 for a 47-30 halftime lead.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.