Saint Thomas

While some might be quick to bill Saturday’s Class A championship game as Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn vs. Millard North’s Hunter Sallis, a pair of opposing coaches said the supporting players could go a long way in deciding who comes out on top. Including Saint Thomas (seen above).

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — While some might be quick to bill Saturday’s Class A championship game as Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn vs. Millard North’s Hunter Sallis, a pair of opposing coaches said the supporting players could go a long way in deciding who comes out on top.

“Hunter and Chucky are both great players, but I definitely think there are a lot of other guys who are going to be major factors,” said Omaha South coach Bruce Chubick, whose team lost to Millard North 80-59 in Friday night’s semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “Both teams have a lot of guys that are much more than role players. They’re going to go a long way in deciding it.”

While Sallis scored a team-high 24 points for the Mustangs (24-4) against Omaha South, Saint Thomas played a key role with 19 points and six assists. Millard North also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jasen Green, while Jadin Johnson and Max Murrell scored nine points apiece and came up big on defense.

Louis Fidler

Bellevue West's Louis Fidler goes up for the basket.

Hepburn had 28 points and 12 assists for Bellevue West (23-3) in its 89-70 win over Omaha Westside, but Warriors coach Jim Simons said what made a huge difference was the play of Frankie Fidler and Louis Fidler. Frankie Fidler scored 23 points on 8 of 9 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, and Louis Fidler added 16 points, hitting 7 of 13 shots from the floor.

“When the two Fidlers are shooting the ball well from the perimeter, that really changes their team and makes them much more difficult to guard,” Simons said. “Bellevue West defends very well as a team — Chucky is, obviously, very, very good — (Johnathan) Shanklin is playing really well right now, but the Fidlers are the X-factor for them if they can shoot the ball like they did tonight.

“That will be big for them on Saturday night.”

Millard North beat the Thunderbirds 70-60 in their only meeting this season at Bellevue West. Will the Mustangs be able to repeat that performance?

“Bellevue West is absolutely equipped to give Millard North everything they want and more,” Chubick said. “I expect it to be a very good game. It will be a fun one to watch.”

Simons agreed.

“Millard North obviously has an unprecedented amount of talent for high school basketball in Nebraska,” Simons said. “Like we talked about with playing Bellevue West, you’re going to have to give up something with Millard North’s length and size and hope they miss shots from the perimeter.

“With both Bellevue West and Millard North, you’re going to want to keep them in a half-court game, which is easier said than done. You do that, try to make them shoot from the perimeter and then rebound like heck.”

