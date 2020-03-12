Bellevue West

Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman.

LINCOLN — Though it didn’t feel like a state tournament game to the dean of Metro Conference basketball coaches, Bellevue West’s 55-34 victory over Elkhorn was another Class A first-round conquest for the Thunderbirds.

Doug Woodard knows what a state tournament game — and victory — feel like. He has led the Thunderbirds to 13 first-round state victories since 1999 with only one loss while West has four state titles and four runner-up finishes in his 22 years. Thursday was the fifth straight first-round victory for the T-Birds since that lone loss to Lincoln Southwest in 2009.

Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn.

But the atmosphere at Pinnacle Bank Arena certainly was unlike any other Woodard has experienced. Though threat of the coronavirus disease led to the NSAA limiting fan attendance, Woodard, his players and staff understand -- and appreciate what has been done to continue this event.

“It wasn’t like a state tournament game,” Woodard said. “Other that than you’re in Pinnacle and it is the state tournament. At this point, we’re happy we got to play.

“A lot of folks all over the country aren’t even playing so we’re happy we were able to get a game in. The fans that were here tried to be a noisy as they could.”

Fans dressed in purple and gold had plenty to cheer about from the beginning as West raced to a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes. West’s defensive pressure was unlike anything the 17-8 Antlers -- who moved up to the state’s largest class this season -- had seen this year.

“We never really got comfortable with their pressure,” Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. “We knew they would try and show us who’s boss. I mean, here we are, the Class A/B team, and that’s what I would have done, too. We never really handled their pressure very well.”

Elkhorn committed seven turnovers in three of the four quarters. Its best eight-minute stretch was when it had four turnovers in the second period. That also was Elkhorn’s best quarter.

The Antlers went on a 15-2 run to take their first lead at 15-12 before expanding that to 19-14. West tied the game 21-21 before senior Bryson Hochstein put Elkorn back in front 23-21 with 48 seconds remaining before halftime.

That’s when the bottom fell out of Elkhorn’s upset hopes as the T-Birds scored seven points in the final 30 seconds to take a 28-23 halftime advantage.

West took control for good in the third quarter, limiting the Antlers to three points while building a 41-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes. Frankie Fidler led all players with 17 points, and his brother Louis added 11 points.

Wisconsin recruit Chuckie Hepburn had a rough day from the field, making 3 of 11 shots and finishing with 10 points. Gannon Gragert led Elkhorn with 11 points.

