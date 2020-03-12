Bellevue West

Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman.

LINCOLN — No. 3 Bellevue West scored the first 10 points, saw Elkhorn take the lead in the second quarter and then roared away to a 52-34 win in the first Class A game of the 110th Nebraska boys basketball state tournament.

The unranked Antlers (17-8) went on a 15-2 run, with 11 points in a row from Gannon Gragert, as their largest lead was 19-14. Bellevue West (22-3), which meets the Omaha Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside winner at 7 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, then closed the first half on a 7-0 run.

