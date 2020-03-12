LINCOLN — No. 3 Bellevue West scored the first 10 points, saw Elkhorn take the lead in the second quarter and then roared away to a 52-34 win in the first Class A game of the 110th Nebraska boys basketball state tournament.
The unranked Antlers (17-8) went on a 15-2 run, with 11 points in a row from Gannon Gragert, as their largest lead was 19-14. Bellevue West (22-3), which meets the Omaha Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside winner at 7 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, then closed the first half on a 7-0 run.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett, right, fist bumps an official during pregame introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Omaha Westside bench celebrates a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Nate Glantz rebounds the ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler passes the ball to Louis Fidler against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn's Caden Reynolds, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler rebounds the ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gregory Bryant goes after a loose ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gregory Hepburn motions for a charge call against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West fan section cheers as they take on Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin guards Elkhorn's Drew Chriso during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert scores against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Elkhorn fan section cheers as they take on Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sparse fan sections cheer for Bellevue West and Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sparse fan sections cheer for Bellevue West and Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt takes on Norris during the first day of the Nebraska state high school basketball tournament with mostly empty stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski marks people's hands as they enter the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock displays a button for Owen Hancock on the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ted Crouchley, left, and Claire Pelan use hand sanitizer in the lobby of the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Claire's brother Kyle Pelan plays for Elkhorn Mount Michael.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld shoots a three-point basket against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Tate Crawford high-fives his team during introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparse crowd watches Omaha Skutt take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar shoots over Norris' Connor Price during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's MIchael Polcyn, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux bump elbows after the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher shoots in front of Norris' C.J. Hoodduring the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon dribbles down court against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An official wipes off the basketball during the Omaha Skutt and Norris game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Triston Keeney gets his fingertips on a pass intended for Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez, right, drives into Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
