Bellevue West raises the state trophy following their win over Millard North during the Class A state basketball tournament.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Bellevue West pulled the rug out from Millard North’s hope of a first boys basketball state title Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds scored the last 16 points of the game — after Millard North led 62-48 — for an improbable 64-62 Class A championship victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Frankie Fidler’s two free throws were the game-winning points. Millard North’s last shot was a frantic drive to the basket by Jasen Green, and the shot hit the rim on the near side.

Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is guarded by Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn during the Nebraska high school Class A state basketball championship.

