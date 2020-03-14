LINCOLN — Bellevue West pulled the rug out from Millard North’s hope of a first boys basketball state title Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds scored the last 16 points of the game — after Millard North led 62-48 — for an improbable 64-62 Class A championship victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Frankie Fidler’s two free throws were the game-winning points. Millard North’s last shot was a frantic drive to the basket by Jasen Green, and the shot hit the rim on the near side.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.