LINCOLN – Bellevue West completed its second 13-0 season in four years with Tuesday night’s 35-0 win over Omaha Westside for the Class A state title.

The top-ranked Thunderbirds controlled the first half to the tune of 271 yards to 42 for the miscue-plagued Warriors, who finished 10-3 after their first state final since 2013.

Keagan Johnson and Jay Ducker each scored twice as West led 28-0 at halftime.

