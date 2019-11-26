LINCOLN – Bellevue West completed its second 13-0 season in four years with Tuesday night’s 35-0 win over Omaha Westside for the Class A state title.
The top-ranked Thunderbirds controlled the first half to the tune of 271 yards to 42 for the miscue-plagued Warriors, who finished 10-3 after their first state final since 2013.
Keagan Johnson and Jay Ducker each scored twice as West led 28-0 at halftime.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
