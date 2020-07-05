Lincoln Southwest claims The World-Herald’s Class A All-Sports Award for a third straight year in one of the closest races ever.
In an athletic year shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, four teams were within 7.5 points of the Silver Hawks in the combined boys-girls standings. Trailing the Silver Hawks (68.5 points) were Papillion-La Vista (64.5), Millard North (64), Lincoln Pius X (61) and Omaha Westside (61).
Southwest was All-Sports champion four times in the past decade. Millard West won four outright and tied Omaha Creighton Prep in 2015 for a fifth. Lincoln Southeast, in 2011, was the only other champion.
Southwest boys were state champions in cross country and runners-up in tennis, with a third-place showing in swimming. The Silver Hawks’ girls were state champions in golf, runners-up in swimming and fourth in cross country and were ranked sixth in softball and seventh in basketball.
Westside’s boys used their No. 3 ranking in football and basketball and a runner-up year in swimming to eke out a 41-40 advantage over Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds’ points came from their state-title sweep of football and basketball.
Westside led the boys standings for the first time since 1983. It was the first top-three finish for Bellevue West.
Papillion-La Vista’s girls were undefeated state champions in softball and were ranked fourth in volleyball and sixth in basketball. They were fifth in golf and got three more points from swimming — the combined Papio-Papio South team finished fifth with the six points split between the schools.
Papio edged Pius 48-46, with Southwest third. The Monarchs topped the girls standings for the first time to end Southwest’s three-year reign.
Pius, which has bounced between Class A and Class B until recently, was the Class A runner-up for the first time since 2013.
Combined boys-girls: Lincoln Southwest 68.5, Papillion-La Vista 64.5, Millard North 64, Lincoln Pius X 61, Omaha Westside 61, Lincoln East 57.5, Millard South 57, Millard West 51.5, Papillion-LV South 49, Bellevue West 40, Gretna 39, Elkhorn South 34, Grand Island 32.5, Elkhorn 32, Fremont 30, Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Omaha Marian 29.5, Omaha Central 25, Omaha Burke 18, Kearney 14.5, Lincoln Southeast 14, Omaha South 14, North Platte 13.5, Lincoln North Star 12.5, Columbus 9, Lincoln Northeast 6, Norfolk 6, Bellevue East 1.5, Lincoln High 0, Omaha Benson 0, Omaha Bryan 0, Omaha North 0, Omaha Northwest 0, South Sioux City 0.
Boys: Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 40, Millard West 32, Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Millard South 29, Grand Island 28.5, Lincoln East 27.5, Lincoln Southwest 27, Millard North 25, Omaha Central 24, Papillion-LV South 18, Omaha Burke 18, Papillion-La Vista 16.5, Lincoln Pius X 15, Lincoln Southeast 14, Omaha South 14, Elkhorn South 13.5, Kearney 11.5, Gretna 9, Columbus 9, Lincoln North Star 8, Fremont 7, Elkhorn 6.5, North Platte 2.5, Norfolk 1.
Girls: Papillion-La Vista 48, Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln Southwest 41.5, Millard North 39, Papillion-LV South 31, Lincoln East 30, Gretna 30, Omaha Marian 29.5, Millard South 28, Elkhorn 25.5, Fremont 23, Elkhorn South 20.5, Omaha Westside 20, Millard West 19.5, North Platte 11, Lincoln Northeast 6, Norfolk 5, Lincoln North Star 4.5, Grand Island 4, Kearney 3, Bellevue East 1.5, Omaha Central 1.
Class A champions
Girls golf: Lincoln Southwest. Boys tennis: Lincoln Pius X. Softball: Papillion-La Vista. Cross country: Lincoln East girls, Southwest boys. Volleyball: Papillion-La Vista South. Football: Bellevue West. Wrestling: Millard South. Swimming: Omaha Creighton Prep boys, Omaha Marian girls. Basketball: Pius X girls, Bellevue West boys. Spring sports canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.
POINT SYSTEM
» The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, though there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball.
» Boys basketball classifications are applied to the All-Sports Awards. Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, with D-1 and D-2 forming Class D.
» The points system awards 20 points for a first-place rating in football, volleyball and basketball; 15 for track, wrestling, soccer, softball and baseball; and 10 for all other sports. The scoring value in each sport diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16, 15-13.5-12, 10-9-8.
» Final World-Herald ratings are the basis for All-Sports scoring in football, volleyball, softball, basketball, baseball and soccer. State-meet placings dictate points in other sports. Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.
Changes for 2020-21
Starting with the 2020-21 athletic year, the All-Sports Award will put all Class A team sports on the maximum point scale — 20 for first, 18 for second, 16 for third, etc. Boys and girls soccer, softball and baseball will join football, volleyball and boys and girls basketball.
It will be the same for Class B, except for baseball (only 17 of the 27 schools in Class B offer the sport). Class B baseball remains on a 15-13.5-12, etc. scale.
