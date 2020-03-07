LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X defeated Lincoln East 45-37 on Saturday night in the Class A final of the girls state basketball tournament.
Junior center Alexis Markowski had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 26-1 Thunderbolts. She scored 80 points in the three games of the tourney to tie a Class A record.
The Spartans trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter but closed to within four with 1:24 left. But Pius held on to capture its fourth championship and first since 2015.
Taylor Searcey scored 10 points to pace East.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz watches as Wynot's Karley Heimes stretches for the ball in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner controls the ball as Wynot's Michaela Lange tries to block her in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes shoots over three Humphrey St. Francis players in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots over Wynot's Karley Heimes in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Players battle for the ball during the Wynot vs. Humphrey St. Francis Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fan Sean Freudenberg celebrates a three-pointer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner go up for the tip-off in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kyleigh Sjuts shoots over Wynot's Michaela Lange in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch slides across the floor in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans react to a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes controls the ball as Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots a free throw in her Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
A Humphrey St. Francis fan cheers during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange looks for an open play as Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watches his team in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The championship trophy and medals for the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey st. Francis fans celebrate a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner moves down the court as Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fans watch the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler calls out to his team during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Autumn Lawson celebrates after being taken out in the final seconds of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Noelle Wieseler cuts off part of the net following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange hugs head coach Steve Wieseler following the the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner smiles while tearing up with her teammates following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kayla Brandl hugs head coach Bryan Reichmuth following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Katelyn Heine waves the net in the air following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Alexis Mach and Beatrice's Carley Leners and Makenzie Hatcliff all go up for a rebound in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff looks for an open pass through Crete's Alexis Mach and Jayda Weyand in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly waves the net in the air following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff tries to pass past Crete's Hannah Newton in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
A Beatrice fan cheers during the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners plays defense against Crete's Morgan Maly in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton goes for a layup in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans celebrate a three-pointer in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand moves past Beatrice's Addison Barnard in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans lights up the arena during the pregame ceremony for the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice is introduced for the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners and Crete's Elizabeth Allen go up for the tip-off in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Brooke Deisley shoots past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton looks past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to his team during a break in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Beatrice bench celebrates a play in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice head coach Jalen Weeks talks to his team during a break in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand rests on the shoulder of teammate Elizabeth Allen sitting next to teammate Morgan Maly near the end of their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners wipes away tears after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton lifts teammate Jayda Weyand following their victory of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Addison Barnard wipes away tears following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton hugs teammates Leah Jurgens and Ashlyn Adam following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly cuts down the net following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Marli Stones hugs head coach John Larsen following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, center, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, right, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck rebounds the ball against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central celebrates a basket against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
