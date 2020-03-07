Pius

Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski powers past Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels during their Class A state tournament championship. The Thunderbolts won 45-37.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X defeated Lincoln East 45-37 on Saturday night in the Class A final of the girls state basketball tournament.

Junior center Alexis Markowski had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 26-1 Thunderbolts. She scored 80 points in the three games of the tourney to tie a Class A record.

The Spartans trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter but closed to within four with 1:24 left. But Pius held on to capture its fourth championship and first since 2015.

Taylor Searcey scored 10 points to pace East.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games

1 of 105