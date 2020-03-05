LINCOLN — Alexis Markowski scored 18 of her 29 points in the first half Thursday as No. 3 Lincoln Pius X advanced to Friday’s 7 p.m. Class A semifinal on a 60-44 win over No. 9 North Platte.
The Thunderbolts (24-1) will meet No. 1 Millard South (27-1) for a spot in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams were undefeated until losing on the same night in mid-February.
Gracie Haneborg had 26 points to lead North Platte (19-5).
