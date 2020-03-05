Alex Markowski

Alexis Markowski scored 29 points for Lincoln Pius X. 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Alexis Markowski scored 18 of her 29 points in the first half Thursday as No. 3 Lincoln Pius X advanced to Friday’s 7 p.m. Class A semifinal on a 60-44 win over No. 9 North Platte.

The Thunderbolts (24-1) will meet No. 1 Millard South (27-1) for a spot in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams were undefeated until losing on the same night in mid-February.

Gracie Haneborg had 26 points to lead North Platte (19-5).

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

1 of 48

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started