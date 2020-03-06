Alexis Markowski had a monster game of 32 points and 18 rebounds as Lincoln Pius X crushed Millard South 71-46 in the Class A semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Markowski has 60 points in the tournament after two games.
Pius X (25-1) led 35-12 at halftime as its 1-3-1 defense forced the Patriots to the perimeter. Trailing 7-6, the Thunderbolts went on an 18-0 run.
Millard South, which saw its seniors win 98 games in four seasons, finished with a 27-2 record that set a school record for wins in a season.
Pius X will play the Fremont-Lincoln East winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at PBA.
