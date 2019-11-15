Class A: 28-point first half helps Omaha Westside clinch first state title trip since 2013

Westside avenged a 41-26 loss to Millard South in week nine. “I’m so proud for the kids for doing that. Mentally they’re strong. Physically they’re strong and we’re excited about where we’re at right now,” Warriors coach Brett Froendt said.
The Avengers have Omaha Westside in its first state final since 2013 and their super-est hero Friday was Cole Payton.
The Warriors’ junior quarterback had the week of his life, getting his first FCS offer Wednesday from South Dakota State and then accounting for four touchdowns — two rushing, two passing — in Westside’s 31-14 win over Millard South.
“Our line ate them up,’’ Payton said. “Everything was working for us.”
To get to the Nov. 26 title game at Memorial Stadium required Westside to avenge its two losses in the regular season, and the turnarounds were super-sized — 40 points against Lincoln Southeast (from a 22-17 loss to a 35-0 win last week) and 32 against Millard South (from a 41-26 home loss to Friday’s 17-point win).
“Credit Millard South. They kind of woke us up a few weeks ago,’’ Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “We learned a lesson. Some teams grow from that, some teams don’t.
“I’m so proud for the kids for doing that. Mentally they’re strong. Physically they’re strong and we’re excited about where we’re at right now.”
What did the No. 7 Warriors (10-2) learn? To play faster, be more physical and be smarter
It showed from the start. Three plays into the game, Westside had the first of its four takeaways — an interception by high-Power Five prospect Avante Dickerson. Three more plays and Payton found Cal Weidemann for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Westside got stopped on fourth-and-1 from its 38 on its next possession, then scored on the other three before halftime. Dickerson scored on a 19-yard pass in the first minute of the second quarter and runs of 92 and 20 yards by Payton made it 28-0 at halftime.
Payton, who ran for 185 yards and passed for 144, marveled at the longest run of his two-year starting career.
“I saw a wide-open hole and I just ran like there was no tomorrow,’’ he said. “And Koby Bretz helped me down on the other end blocking. Anyway, it was a long run. I was like, ‘Where’s the end zone. It was so unreal.”
To Froendt, Payton’s decisions the first half were “great.” The second half, when Westside didn’t make a first down until four minutes into the fourth quarter, the decisions “weren’t as good.
“Millard South stepped up its game a little bit too, but he’s a horse,’’ Froendt said. “He’s a player, he’s a dude and I’m glad he’s on our team.
The No. 3 Patriots (10-2) in the first half had a field goal blocked by Grant Tagge and lost a golden scoring opportunity at 14-0 when junior quarterback TJ Urban had the ball stripped from him by Jack Wimmer — Bo Lucas recovered it — while fighting for extra yards near the goal line.
They cut the lead in half with second-half touchdowns by TaeKwon Johnson and Urban, but Jack Bush’s 36-yard field goal with 3:28 left sealed Millard South’s fate.
“They won the game,’’ Patriots coach Andy Means said. “He’s the best quarterback we played against all year and even in the first game with them we were worried about trying to keep him in control. He just makes everything go for them.
“I’m proud of our kids, but we just didn’t have it today.”
Omaha Westside (10-2)...........7 21 0 3—31
At Millard South (10-2).............0 0 7 7—14
OW: Cal Weidemann 11 pass from Cole Payton (Jack Bush kick)
OW: Avante Dickerson 19 pass from Payton (Bush kick)
Millard South's T.J. Urban is taken down by a group of Westside players Will Hurtado (36), Ben Radicia (10) and Jake Holmstrom (11) during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside players Koby Bretz (25) and Jack Wimmer (24) force a fumble on Millard South's T.J. Urban during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside players celebrate recovering a fumble by Millard South's T.J. Urban during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Cole Payton runs in for a touchdown after breaking a tackle by Millard South's Tyson Gerdes during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jake Holmstrom (11) celebrates his first down with teammate Grant Tagge (15) during the first half against Millard South in the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Bodie Harrell (34) runs over Milllard South's Dexter Smith (66) during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Sun begins to set as fans look on during the first half of the Class A semifinals game between Millard South and Westside in Omaha on Friday.
Millard South's T.J. Urban is taken down by Westside's Ben Radicia during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Grant Guyett, right, is assisted by a medical trainer on the sideline during the first half of the Class A semifinals game against Millard South in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Avante Dickerson is hoisted up in celebration after his touchdown against Millard South during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Millard South's T.J. Urban is taken down by a group of Westside players Will Hurtado (36), Ben Radicia (10) and Jake Holmstrom (11) during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Avante Dickerson (28) catches a pass while being closely girded by Millard South's Spencer Wagner during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Millard South's Gage Stenger catches a pass against Westside during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Avante Dickerson (28) catches a pass while being closely girded by Millard South's Spencer Wagner during the first half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jacob Vincentini celebrates after defeating Millard South during the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Millard South's Spencer Wagner makes a catch during the second half of the Class A semifinals gam against Westside in Omaha on Friday.
Westside and Millard South battle in the second half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Trevor Barajas intercepts the ball against Millard South during the second half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Trevor Barajas celebrates with teammate after intercepting the ball against Millard South during the second half of the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's head coach Brett Froendt celebrates with players after they defeated Millard South in the Class A semifinals game in Omaha on Friday.
