FREMONT, Neb. — Clarkson/Leigh defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45-44 on Friday night to win the C2-4 district title.
The Patriots advance to the state tournament, while the Bluejays will stay home for the second straight year. Their 21-year state tourney streak was snapped last season.
Kayden Schumacher scored 12 points to pace Clarkson/Leigh.
