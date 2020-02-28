FREMONT, Neb. — A strong fourth quarter Friday night helped Clarkson/Leigh clinch its first state tournament berth.
The Patriots rallied to defeat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45-44 in the Class C2-4 district final at Fremont High. Clarkson/Leigh scored 20 points in the final period to upend the Bluejays and keep GACC home for the second consecutive season.
The Bluejays, who have won six state championships, saw their 21-year state tournament streak come to an end last year.
GACC sprinted to a 9-0 lead and was ahead for much of the game. But the Patriots bounced back to go ahead for good midway through the fourth quarter on a layup by junior guard Alissa Kasik.
Kasik finished with seven points, but all came in that final period to help fuel the Patriots’ rally.
Clarkson/Leigh led by five with a minute left, but the Bluejays weren’t finished. Brenna Rief sank a free throw and Sophia Hass banked home a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 34 seconds left.
Free throws by Kennedy Settje and Ashlynn Novotny put Clarkson/Leigh up by three until GACC’s Brandi Doernemann scored on a putback with three seconds left. But the Bluejays had no timeouts left and the clock ran out on the game and their season.
“We were clawing back all game," Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. “We made plays in the fourth quarter and got some stops when we needed them."
Kayden Schumacher scored 12 points to pace Clarkson/Leigh, which moved to 20-5.
“We’ve been working toward this goal all season long," Murren said. “I’m so happy for our girls."
Rief scored 15 points for the 22-4 Bluejays while Hass added 12.
Clarkson/Leigh had never qualified for state as a co-op. Clarkson reached state in 1990 and Leigh went in 2005.
FREMONT, Neb. — West Point-Beemer has unfinished business at the state tournament. It will be heading back there next week.
The Cadets posted a 47-35 win over Milford on Friday night in the Class C1-7 district final at Fremont High. West Point-Beemer will make its second straight tournament appearance under second-year coach Taylor Shepard.
Her team lost in the first round last year against Lincoln Christian.
“We’re super excited to be going back," she said. “We weren’t satisfied with the result last year."
Shepard, older sister of four-time all-stater Jess Shepard, previously was an assistant at Elkhorn South.
The Cadets will enter state on a roll, having won 15 of their last 16. That includes a 59-57 late-season victory over previously unbeaten Oakland-Craig.
West Point-Beemer has found success despite fielding a young team. There are only two seniors on the roster, and both are injured.
“We’ve got really great junior leadership," Shepard said. “I think that showed again tonight."
The Cadets trailed by four in the closing seconds of the first quarter until Reece Snodgrass banked home a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. The shot seemed to jump-start the offense, which kicked into gear in the second quarter.
“I think that shot helped our team relax a little bit," Shepard said.
West Point-Beemer scored the final seven points of the first half and the first seven of the second half to take control. The Cadets led by 15 in the third quarter, and the Eagles were unable to get closer than seven the rest of the way.
Sidney Swanson led West Point-Beemer with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She scored 13 in the second half, including six in the fourth quarter.
Snodgrass sank three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Senior guard Jayla Policky had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Milford (17-7), which was seeking its first state tourney berth since 2008.
“Our girls have worked hard," Shepard said. “They deserve another shot at state."
