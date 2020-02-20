Claire Wilson scored 23 points Thursday night to lead Omaha Roncalli to a 52-34 win over Omaha Concordia in the Class C1-1 subdistrict final at Ralston High.

The Crimson Pride advance to next week’s district final in search of their first state tournament berth since 2007.

“I think the key tonight was the determination of our players,’’ Roncalli coach Don Jensen said. “The team really did a nice job.’’

Roncalli trailed 9-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Mustangs 19-4 in the second to grab a 26-13 halftime lead. The Crimson Pride maintained their double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Jensen said Wilson, a 5-foot-10 junior, did a solid job inside while the Roncalli guards — Payton Stoffel, Abbey Schwarz and Samantha Mausbach — kept up the pressure defensively.

“Claire has really come on lately,’’ he said. “And our guards do a nice job of pestering our opponents as much as possible.’’

The Crimson Pride opened the season Dec. 6 against Concordia, posting a 50-43 win.

“That was a long time ago,’’ Jensen said. “We worked on a few things since we saw them last.’’

Roncalli reached the district final last year but lost to eventual Class C-1 state champion Wahoo Neumann. The Cavaliers are competing in C-2 this season.

The Crimson Pride move to 15-9 while Concordia, which upset Omaha Brownell Talbot on Tuesday night, finishes the season 8-15.

Omaha Roncalli (15-9)..........7  19  10  16—52

Omaha Concordia (8-15).......9    4  11  10—34

OR: Claire Wilson 23, Payton Stoffel 8, Abbey Schwarz 6, Samantha Mausbach 6, Aydin Meehan 4, Abby Bennett 3, Audrey Salber 2.

OC: Sofia Hess 14, Effie Golladay 8, Summer Greene 7, Ella Bruoker 3, Ella Hess 2.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started