Claire Wilson scored 23 points Thursday night to lead Omaha Roncalli to a 52-34 win over Omaha Concordia in the Class C1-1 subdistrict final at Ralston High.
The Crimson Pride advance to next week’s district final in search of their first state tournament berth since 2007.
“I think the key tonight was the determination of our players,’’ Roncalli coach Don Jensen said. “The team really did a nice job.’’
Roncalli trailed 9-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Mustangs 19-4 in the second to grab a 26-13 halftime lead. The Crimson Pride maintained their double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
Jensen said Wilson, a 5-foot-10 junior, did a solid job inside while the Roncalli guards — Payton Stoffel, Abbey Schwarz and Samantha Mausbach — kept up the pressure defensively.
“Claire has really come on lately,’’ he said. “And our guards do a nice job of pestering our opponents as much as possible.’’
The Crimson Pride opened the season Dec. 6 against Concordia, posting a 50-43 win.
“That was a long time ago,’’ Jensen said. “We worked on a few things since we saw them last.’’
Roncalli reached the district final last year but lost to eventual Class C-1 state champion Wahoo Neumann. The Cavaliers are competing in C-2 this season.
The Crimson Pride move to 15-9 while Concordia, which upset Omaha Brownell Talbot on Tuesday night, finishes the season 8-15.
Omaha Roncalli (15-9)..........7 19 10 16—52
Omaha Concordia (8-15).......9 4 11 10—34
OR: Claire Wilson 23, Payton Stoffel 8, Abbey Schwarz 6, Samantha Mausbach 6, Aydin Meehan 4, Abby Bennett 3, Audrey Salber 2.
OC: Sofia Hess 14, Effie Golladay 8, Summer Greene 7, Ella Bruoker 3, Ella Hess 2.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.