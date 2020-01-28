The January gantlet is over for Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds still have all of their feathers.
With eight minutes left Tuesday night, it didn’t look possible. Top-ranked Omaha Central, at home, was leading 59-48.
“We may have a spurt where we get down on ourselves, but that’s what I like about this team. We never quit playing, we go to the end,’’ Chucky Hepburn said.
The All-Nebraska guard and Wisconsin pledge took over, going 8 of 8 at the line, scoring 12 points and getting two steals and a key defensive rebound as West had its third huge fourth quarter in four games. It knocked off the top-ranked team in the state for the second time in 12 days.
Frankie Fidler had 19 points, Louis Fidler 15 and John Shanklin 15 in the No. 4 Thunderbirds’ 74-67 win before a crowd of 1,200.
For a player who scored 24 points and wears No. 24 because of Kobe Bryant, Hepburn said the past couple of days since the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s death in a helicopter crash that killed nine were hard for him. It also was motivation to play well to honor his legacy.
“He was my No. 1 inspiration,’’ Hepburn said. “When I was about 3 or 4 years old, I would sit down with my dad and study him, watched how good he was. Just the heartbreak of this was really big on me.”
Bellevue West (11-2) beat five ranked teams to start the month — giving Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Lincoln Pius X their first losses, winning in overtime at Omaha Westside and pulling away from Omaha Creighton Prep in a payback game before toppling the Eagles.
Conversely, Central was playing only its second ranked team of the season. A disadvantage, to Central coach Eric Behrens.
“We’ve had years when we’ve played six of the top eight teams the first three weekends of the season, and this season it hadn’t worked out that way,’’ he said. “It’s not really in our control.”
Central closed the third quarter with a 15-4 spurt that broke a 44-44 tie.
“Third quarter was whatever the opposite of magic is. We were bad,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said. “The guys showed a lot of toughness in the fourth quarter and finally hit some shots, and they missed some shots they were hitting before. And we did a good job of rebounding.”
Shanklin, a 6-foot-8 senior, had seven of his 10 rebounds in the fourth, and Frankie Fidler, a 6-6 junior, had three as West pulled down 14 of the final 18 missed shots.
It ran off 12 points in a row, eight straight by Hepburn, in turning a 66-60 deficit with 3:46 left into a 72-66 lead with 34 seconds to play. Central missed single shots on five consecutive possessions.
“We had some drives where I thought we had good looks,’’ Behrens said.
His team’s bounce-back game is Friday at No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep.
“And that’s good,’’ Behrens said. “We want to go play good people and see where you’re at. We have to keep testing ourselves.
“I think I saw enough positives that I don’t come out of here hanging my head. The last eight minutes we lost pretty badly, but the first 24 minutes we were playing pretty good. We just have to put it together.”
Bellevue West (11-2)… 16/20/12/26—74
At Omaha Central (11-2)… 15/24/20/8—67
BW: Chucky Hepburn 24, Frankie Fidler 19, Louis Fidler 15, John Shanklin 15, Trey Hepburn 1.
OC: Latrell Wrightsell 22, Max Polk 12, P.J. Davis 10, Fai Germany 10, Deng Diew 7, Tethloach Tut 4, Jayden Dawson 2.
