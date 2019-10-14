...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
Check out the seedings for Nebraska high school boys state tennis tournament. The tournament begins Thursday. Class A will play at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha, while Class B will be at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
* * *
CLASS A
No. 1 singles: 1, Ethan Neil, Papillion-La Vista (28-1); 2, Mason Warner, Lincoln Pius X (30-4); 3, Joe Harris, Lincoln SW (28-3); 4, Garret Starman, Millard North (26-7); 5, Zach Kuo, Elkhorn (25-1); 6, Alex Bigsby, Fremont (23-7); 7, Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Prep (17-13); 8, Keaton Young, Millard West (21-13); 9. Kyle Givens, Lincoln East (20-16); 10, Phillip Tran, Kearney (26-10); 11, Ryan Carey, Millard South (21-15); 12, Jackson Miller, Lincoln SE (18-20).
No. 2 singles: 1, Will Ulrich, Pius (34-0); 2, Gavin Forster, Creighton Prep (28-3); 3, Josh Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside (20-8); 4, Jalan Zhu, Millard North (21-11); 5, Blake Benson, Lincoln SW (23-7); 6, Jacob Whiston, Lincoln East (17-11); 7, Cooper Wesslund, Lincoln North Star (19-14); 8, Joseph Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South (19-10); 9, Samuel Beard, Elkhorn (21-5); 10, Justin Ye, Millard West (13-14); 11, Joel Sanford, Lincoln SE (21-21); 12, Chinyere Obasi, Kearney (22-13).
No. 1 doubles: 1, Nick O'Shea/Grady Works, Lincoln SW (34-0); 2, Will Olson/Joseph Plachy, Pius (32-3); 3, Andrew Doehner/Mac Nelson, Creighton Prep (28-7); 4, Graham Peterson/Grey Gergen, Lincoln SE (32-12); 5, Kirby Le/Jake Sundquist, Lincoln East (21-12); 6, Max Jordan/Michael Day, Elkhorn South (17-9); 7, Christopher Penas-Hull/Pablo Souto, Lincoln High (11-6); 8, Clark Rue/Alex Kugler, Westside (19-15); 9, Neal Agarwal/Allan Muinov, Millard North (14-10); 10, Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, Kearney (22-13); 11, Ethan Mustard/Tan Phan, North Star (20-16); 12, Jackson Habrock/William Trausch, Elkhorn (19-5).
No. 2 doubles: 1, Daniel Kowal/Josh Morales, Creighton Prep (33-2); 2, Sam Johnson/Jacob Balfany, Lincoln SW (33-2); 3, Reese McReynolds/Josiah Thacker, Lincoln East (27-8); 4, Thomas O'Donnell/Jase Woita, Pius (23-6); 5, Gabe Jordan/Miles Meier, Elkhorn South (23-5); 6, Ruthvick Kasireddy/Jonathan Sabirianov, Millard North (20-11); 7, Evan Kocian/Josh Mikus, North Star (21-15); 8, Jason LaFleur/Caden Schutte, Elkhorn (20-4); 9, Charles Brockmeier/Carson Elstermeier, Kearney (26-12); 10, Tanner Klahn/Fletcher Kuper, Millard West (19-15); 11, Maxim Sokolov/Nathanial Rathe, Lincoln SE (17-15); 12, Daniel Brocaille/Nolan Ray, Papio South (13-9).
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil hits the ball back to Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk hits the ball in a match against Kearney at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer throws the ball up to serve to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer hits the ball back to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk hits the ball in a match against Kearney at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil prepares to hit the ball back to Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer hits a backhand to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Kaleb Strawhecker crouches down as his No.1 doubles partner Max Rademacher prepares to serve against Millard North at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil celebrates a point against Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Max Rademacher smashes a forehand back to the Millard North No.1 doubles team during Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer hits a backhand to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil stretches to hit a forehand back to Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk, left, Garret Starman celebrate a point against Kearney during Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. They won the No.1 doubles title. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Garret Starman hits the ball in a match against Kearney at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk hits the ball Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil hits the ball back to Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk hits the ball in a match against Kearney at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer throws the ball up to serve to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer hits the ball back to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk hits the ball in a match against Kearney at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil prepares to hit the ball back to Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer hits a backhand to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Kaleb Strawhecker crouches down as his No.1 doubles partner Max Rademacher prepares to serve against Millard North at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil celebrates a point against Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Max Rademacher smashes a forehand back to the Millard North No.1 doubles team during Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer hits a backhand to Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil in the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil stretches to hit a forehand back to Lincoln Southeast's Jack Bergmeyer during the No.1 singles match of the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk, left, Garret Starman celebrate a point against Kearney during Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. They won the No.1 doubles title. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Garret Starman hits the ball in a match against Kearney at the Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Samuel Falk hits the ball Nebraska Boys Class A state tennis tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Falk was part of the No.1 doubles team. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
