Check out the seedings for Nebraska high school boys state tennis tournament. The tournament begins Thursday. Class A will play at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha, while Class B will be at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

* * *

CLASS A

No. 1 singles: 1, Ethan Neil, Papillion-La Vista (28-1); 2, Mason Warner, Lincoln Pius X (30-4); 3, Joe Harris, Lincoln SW (28-3); 4, Garret Starman, Millard North (26-7); 5, Zach Kuo, Elkhorn (25-1); 6, Alex Bigsby, Fremont (23-7); 7, Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Prep (17-13); 8, Keaton Young, Millard West (21-13); 9. Kyle Givens, Lincoln East (20-16); 10, Phillip Tran, Kearney (26-10); 11, Ryan Carey, Millard South (21-15); 12, Jackson Miller, Lincoln SE (18-20).

No. 2 singles: 1, Will Ulrich, Pius (34-0); 2, Gavin Forster, Creighton Prep (28-3); 3, Josh Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside (20-8); 4, Jalan Zhu, Millard North (21-11); 5, Blake Benson, Lincoln SW (23-7); 6, Jacob Whiston, Lincoln East (17-11); 7, Cooper Wesslund, Lincoln North Star (19-14); 8, Joseph Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South (19-10); 9, Samuel Beard, Elkhorn (21-5); 10, Justin Ye, Millard West (13-14); 11, Joel Sanford, Lincoln SE (21-21); 12, Chinyere Obasi, Kearney (22-13).

No. 1 doubles: 1, Nick O'Shea/Grady Works, Lincoln SW (34-0); 2, Will Olson/Joseph Plachy, Pius (32-3); 3, Andrew Doehner/Mac Nelson, Creighton Prep (28-7); 4, Graham Peterson/Grey Gergen, Lincoln SE (32-12); 5, Kirby Le/Jake Sundquist, Lincoln East (21-12); 6, Max Jordan/Michael Day, Elkhorn South (17-9); 7, Christopher Penas-Hull/Pablo Souto, Lincoln High (11-6); 8, Clark Rue/Alex Kugler, Westside (19-15); 9, Neal Agarwal/Allan Muinov, Millard North (14-10); 10, Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, Kearney (22-13); 11, Ethan Mustard/Tan Phan, North Star (20-16); 12, Jackson Habrock/William Trausch, Elkhorn (19-5).

No. 2 doubles: 1, Daniel Kowal/Josh Morales, Creighton Prep (33-2); 2, Sam Johnson/Jacob Balfany, Lincoln SW (33-2); 3, Reese McReynolds/Josiah Thacker, Lincoln East (27-8); 4, Thomas O'Donnell/Jase Woita, Pius (23-6); 5, Gabe Jordan/Miles Meier, Elkhorn South (23-5); 6, Ruthvick Kasireddy/Jonathan Sabirianov, Millard North (20-11); 7, Evan Kocian/Josh Mikus, North Star (21-15); 8, Jason LaFleur/Caden Schutte, Elkhorn (20-4); 9, Charles Brockmeier/Carson Elstermeier, Kearney (26-12); 10, Tanner Klahn/Fletcher Kuper, Millard West (19-15); 11, Maxim Sokolov/Nathanial Rathe, Lincoln SE (17-15); 12, Daniel Brocaille/Nolan Ray, Papio South (13-9).

CLASS B

No. 1 singles: 1, Isaac Gart, Elkhorn Mt. Michael (28-8); 2, Zion Moyer, McCook (24-5); 3, Ty Schneider, York (23-9); 4, Eli Fox, GICC (22-4); 5, Thane Waite, Adams Central (15-7); 6, Hogan Wingrove, Waverly (15-15); 7, Connor Barrett, Omaha Skutt (22-16); 8, Landon Power, Hastings (16-9); 9, Kirk Sanders, Alliance (13-12); 10, Mark Karpf, Gering (16-15); 11, Dawson Mohr, Scottsbluff (18-18); 12, Gavin Cismoski, Omaha Roncalli (12-10).

No. 2 singles: 1, Daniel Martinez Ray, GICC (16-0); 2, Mason Michaelis, McCook (33-3); 3, Christian Norris, Omaha Skutt (28-10); 4, Will Mallisee, Elkhorn MM (21-6); 5, Hunter Walker, Gering (19-9); 6, Brayden Schram, Hastings (15-3); 7, Andrew Hammer, York (19-12); 8, Nathan Sughroue, Adams Central (9-8); 9, Max Meyer, Beatrice (16-11); 10, Francis Havlovic, Waverly (7-18); 11, Adam Dia, Nebraska City (9-11); 12, Creed Martin, Kearney Catholic (5-9).

No. 1 doubles: 1, Hayden Royal/Hunter Royal, York (29-3); 2, Peyton Rosenfels/Ethan Pentel, Elkhorn MM (21-6); 3, Logan Barenberg/Isaac Hinze, McCook (31-5); 4, Brandt Groskreutz/Blake Thiele, Kearney Catholic (22-4); 5, Asher Kula/Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt (24-13); 6, Matthew Neville/Kaleb Holm, Ralston (13-7); 7, Jackson Farias/Jonathan Schardt, GICC (8-9); 8, Chance Crowe/Devin Garcia, Alliance (17-8); 9, Gavin Lipovsky/Travis Niemeyer, Adams Central (12-11); 10, Lincoln Frank/Porter Robbins, Scottsbluff (22-15); 11, Colt Dittbrenner/Connor Freitag, Beatrice (11-10); 12, Dyson Dollarhide/Trent Davis, Gering (13-15).

No. 2 doubles: 1, Jacob McNamara/Jack Friesen, GICC (24-4); 2, John Esser/Matt Mittman, York (26-6); 3, Justice Hanmer/Gavin Brummund, Omaha Skutt (26-12); 4, Alex Payne/Jose Castillo, Elkhorn MM (7-1); 5, Adynn Kusek/Jose Narezi, Hastings (22-6); 6, Brendan Eckhardt/Evan Humphrey, McCook (20-9); 7, Eli Young/Damian Salinas, Lexington (17-5); 8, Gage Huston/Parker Hamling, Holdrege (15-8); 9, Cade Kluthe/Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic (6-9); 10, Aaron Schaff/Ethan Ramirez, Scottsbluff (16-11); 11, Dawson Saathoff/Zack Zimmerman, Beatrice (16-10); 12, Luke Bies/Elijah Weiss, Omaha Gross (12-16).

