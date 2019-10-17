Check out the Nebraska high school cross country district winners and state qualifiers.

NOTE: Some results were not available from the Nebraska School Activities Association.

* * *

CLASS A

District 1

Boys team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 21, North Platte 78, Omaha South 79, Papillion-La Vista 91, Norfolk 125, Lincoln Southeast 139, Lincoln High 162, Omaha Northwest 254

Qualifiers: 1, Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest, 16:29.8. 2, Trevor Acton, Lincoln Southwest, 16:43.7. 3, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:46.6. 4, Felix Cruz-Tapia, Omaha South, 16:47.7. 5, Drew Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:52.9. 6, Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest, 17:07.4. 7, Grant Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 17:09.2. 8, Joel Bradley, North Platte, 17:12.8. 9, Matthew Protzman, Norfolk, 17:15.2. 10, Adam Ali, Omaha South, 17:20.0. 11, Collin Kotz, Papillion-La Vista, 17:32.1. 12, Max McConnell, Lincoln Southwest, 17:37.0. 13, Tyler Bartolome, Lincoln SW, 17:38.2. 14, Ethan Foix, Papillion-La Vista, 17:38.7. 15, Jakob Tadlock, Papillion-La Vista, 17:41.4

Girls team scoring: Lincoln East 19, Lincoln Pius X 68, Millard North 85, Lincoln High 125, Papillion-La Vista 128, Gretna 128, North Platte 171, Omaha Northwest 249

Qualifiers: 1, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:06.6, 2, Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 19:33.6, 3, Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 19:34.3, 4, Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East, 19:34.4, 5, Elizabeth Kramer, Lincoln Pius X, 19:45.8, 6, Allison Louthan, Millard North, 20:04.8, 7, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:26.1, 8, Laura Martin, Lincoln Pius X, 20:26.5, 9, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 20:26.7, 10, Gretchen Braak, Millard North, 20:29.4, 11, Regan Ehlert, Gretna, 20:40.4, 12, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 20:43.5, 13, Eve Weber, Lincoln East, 20:45.3, 14, Allyson Korus, Lincoln Pius X, 20:51.0, 15, Kayla Adams, Gretna, 20:55.9

District 2

Boys team scoring: Gretna 48, Fremont 56, Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 70, South Sioux City 149, Millard North 150, Millard South 195, Omaha Bryan 226

Qualifiers: 1, Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East, 16:37.2. 2, Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 16:41.7. 3, Kellen Mclaughlin, Gretna, 16:47.8. 4, Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 17:07.6. 5, Finian Herbert, Lincoln East, 17:10.9. 6, Francisco Garcia Jr., Fremont, 17:22.1. 7, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 17:23.3. 8, Owen Wagner, Fremont, 17:24.2. 9, Cade Suing, Gretna, 17:25.3. 10, Cole Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 17:25.5. 11, Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 17:25.5. 12, Nicholas McElroy, Lincoln Pius X, 17:32.1. 13, Srijan Mallina, Millard North, 17:37.6. 14, Kale Edmonds, Gretna, 17:38.4. 15, Tyson Baker, Fremont, 17:38.7

Girls team scoring: Fremont 19, Lincoln Southwest 60, Millard South 96, Omaha South 108, Norfolk 114, Lincoln Southeast 116, South Sioux City 206

Qualifiers: 1, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 19:18.6, 2, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:39.0, 3, Mara Hemmer, Fremont, 19:47.7, 4, Myia Johnson, Fremont, 20:10.2, 5, Shelby Bracker, Fremont, 20:17.2, 6, Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 20:22.9, 7, Ellyn King, Lincoln Southeast, 20:25.5, 8, Emily Nau, Fremont, 20:26.8, 9, Lorelei Hayden, Millard South, 20:29.6, 10, Hannah Denson, Millard South, 20:30.6, 11, Chloe Heller, Lincoln Southeast, 20:39.1, 12, Lindsey Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 20:39.4, 13, Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 20:51.9, 14, Angie Gomez-Job, Omaha South, 21:00.5, 15, Vanessa Neri Lara, Omaha South, 21:03.7

District 3

Girls team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 28, Elkhorn South 60, Omaha Marian 79, Lincoln North Star 108, Grand Island 157, Omaha Westside 157, Omaha North 161, Bellevue West 192

Qualifiers: 1, Olivia Rosenthal, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:16.9, 2, Kaylie Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:17.2, 3, Anna Jennings, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:55.7, 4, Jaeden Webb, Lincoln North Star, 20:12.9, 5, Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 20:15.2, 6, Ally Schilmoeller, Elkhorn South, 20:16.6, 7, Eleanor Dunning, Omaha North, 20:19.2, 8, Emma Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:22.0, 9, Nayera Abdessalam, Omaha North, 20:22.0, 10, Emily Salzman, Omaha Marian, 20:24.1, 11, Elise Madden, Elkhorn South, 20:24.7, 12, Emily Saalfeld, Omaha Marian, 20:26.4, 13, Reese Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 20:39.1, 14, Emma Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:41.0, 15, Kylie Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 20:52.6

Girls team scoring: Elkhorn 47, Millard West 59, Omaha Central 78, Lincoln Northeast 160, Omaha Burke 165, Columbus 180, Bellevue East 204

Qualifiers: 1, Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 19:07.0, 2, Grace Bonsall, Kearney, 19:41.5, 3, Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West, 19:59.6, 4, Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:02.2, 5, Mohussin Abakar, Omaha Central, 20:06.3, 6, Lauren Anderson, Omaha Central, 20:29.1, 7, Sydney Beaudin, Millard West, 20:33.2, 8, Taylor Grasz, Elkhorn, 20:35.5, 9, Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 20:37.3, 10, Abigail Metschke, Elkhorn, 20:39.0, 11, Grace Lamski, Elkhorn, 20:40.3, 12, Abigail Adams, Omaha Burke, 20:48.4, 13, Molly Bies, Millard West, 20:53.6, 14, Corinne Mead, Elkhorn, 21:06.7, 15, Katherine McNulty, Millard West, 21:08.0

CLASS B

District 1

Boys team scoring: Plattsmouth 18, Ralston 29, Waverly 56, Nebraska City 70, Platteview 74, Omaha Gross 127.

Qualifiers: 1, Stockton Graham, Plattsmouth, 16:57.0. 2, Noble Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 17:09.8. 3, James Kearney, Nebraska City, 17:28.0. 4, Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth, 17:37.2. 5, Merlin Padilla, Ralston, 17:40.1. 6, Corey Wiseman, Plattsmouth, 17:41.6. 7, Samuel Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:46.0. 8, Conrad Schroeder, Waverly, 17:47.9. 9, Evan Vertuli, Platteview, 18:07.6. 10, Brody Hinks, Ralston, 18:08.5. 11, Caleb Davis, Plattsmouth, 18:15.0. 12, Alec Kelsey, Ralston, 18:16.7. 13, Cory Rosendale, Waverly, 18:16.7. 14, Ryan Tolliver, Platteview, 18:24.2. 15, Kevin Santos, Ralston, 18:31.2

District 2

Boys team scoring: Omaha Skutt 15, Bennington 46, Blair 48, Elkhorn Mount Michael 53, Schuyler 86, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell Talbot 125

Qualifiers: 1, Ryan Zavadil, Skutt, 15:53.7. 2, Samuel Lueders, Blair, 16:00.5. 3, Isaac Richards, Skutt, 16:29.6. 4, Keaton Miller, Bennington, 16:35.8. 5, Alexander Kennedy, Skutt, 16:46.1. 6, Alexander Rice, Skutt, 16:46.5. 7, Blake Manternach, Skutt, 16:47.0. 8, Sam Wooten, Mount Michael, 16:48.1. 9, Eric Tomjack, Bennington, 16:53.5. 10, Eduardo Carrasco, Schuyler, 16:54.1. 11, Jacob Rupp, Blair, 16:56.5. 12, Cooper Willoughby, Bennington, 16:57.8. 13, John Schroll, Mount Michael, 17:05.5. 14, Andrew Davidson, Skutt, 17:07.2. 15, Cameron Mallisee, Mount Michael, 17:07.7. District B-3:

District 3

Boys team scoring: Seward 22, Hastings 30, Norris 38, York 46, Crete 104, Beatrice 106,

Qualifiers: 1, Zachary VanBrocklin, Norris, 16:26.1. 2, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:43.6. 3, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 17:29.0. 4, Ethan Ideus, Seward, 17:31.7. 5, Dean Erdkamp, York, 17:33.0. 6, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 17:44.0. 7, Isaac Rolf, Seward, 17:45.1. 8, Brennan Taylor, Seward, 17:45.3. 9, Jonathan Lopez Chojolan, Hastings, 17:48.7. 10, Zachary Pittman, Norris, 17:50.6. 11, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:50.9. 12, Seneca Hornung-Scherr, Norris, 18:02.5. 13, Aaron Ochsner, Hastings, 18:04.2. 14, Jake Schmid, York, 18:10.8. 15, Tanner Cooper, Norris, 18:21.1. District B-4:

Girls team scoring: Hastings 32, Seward 34, Beatrice 44, Norris 47, Crete 89, York 120

Qualifiers: 1, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 19:50.4, 2, Keegan Beisel, Seward, 20:38.8, 3, Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 21:36.7, 4, Hannah Susie, Norris, 21:47.1, 5, Veronica Pinkerton, Beatrice, 22:01.3, 6, Trinity Eichenberger, Beatrice, 22:12.3, 7, Jennifer Cardoso-Franco, Crete, 22:13.2, 8, Mary Ferrone, Hastings, 22:21.7, 9, Elizabeth Gokie, Seward, 22:30.3, 10, Maya Hutzler, Norris, 22:37.9, 11, Jessie Nguyen, Hastings, 22:39.2, 12, Gilliyan Hueske, Hastings, 22:48.0, 13, Hayden Weiss, Hastings, 22:48.5, 14, Lilliana Widhelm, Hastings, 22:57.4, 15, Brianna Brewer, Beatrice, 22:58.2

District 4

Boys team scoring: Lexington 10, Northwest 29, Gering 48, McCook 74, Scottsbluff 82, Alliance 121

Qualifiers: 1, Yanni VasquezGarcia, Lexington, 16:42.1. 2, Alexis Hernandez, Lexington, 16:50.3. 3, Cyrus Rhea, Lexington, 17:14.1. 4, Sean Worthman, Lexington, 17:18.4. 5, John Campbell, Northwest, 17:22.1. 6, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:24.4. 7, Trevor Fisher, Northwest, 17:28.8. 8, Colby Hayes, Northwest, 17:33.7. 9, Andrew Warner, Northwest, 17:34.6. 10, Caden Keller, Northwest, 17:38.6. 11, Joshua Hegwood, McCook, 17:40.8. 12, Logan Andrews, Gering, 17:48.1. 13, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 17:48.8. 14, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 17:49.1. 15, Elmer SoteloMunoz, Lexington, 17:49.8. 2019

Girls team scoring: Gering 25, Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 41, Northwest 59, McCook 60, Alliance 112

Qualifiers: 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:13.7, 2, Tukker Romey, Gering, 20:19.4, 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 20:34.5, 4, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 21:12.4, 5, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:14.5, 6, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 21:18.4, 7, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 21:27.6, 8, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 21:44.9, 9, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:48.0, 10, Marissa Garcia-Orozco, Lexington, 21:57.4, 11, Stephanie Fielder, Scottsbluff, 21:58.5, 12, Alexis Lilienthal, Northwest, 22:03.1, 13, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 22:05.3, 14, Megan Freeman, Northwest, 22:10.8, 15, Madison Herbel, Gering, 22:17.0

CLASS C

District 1

Boys team scoring: Douglas County West 43, Wahoo 56, Boys Town 60, Arlington 68, Fort Calhoun 83, Auburn 101, Conestoga 114, Omaha Concordia 121, Falls City 151, Ashland-Greenwood 163, Syracuse 200

Qualifiers: 1, Ryan McArdle, Douglas County West, 17:23.3. 2, Noah Kubat, Arlington, 17:29.2. 3, Grant Crockett, Wahoo, 17:32.2. 4, Ryan Garvey, Omaha Concordia, 17:52.8. 5, Jared Hawley, Falls City, 17:55.0. 6, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:58.7. 7, Josh Reed, Boys Town, 18:00.2. 8, Joshua Graber, Wahoo, 18:00.9. 9, Nicholas Bennett, Douglas County West, 18:02.2. 10, Gavin Smith, Boys Town, 18:03.6. 11, Hayden Hall, Auburn, 18:04.5. 12, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:05.9. 13, Zach Han, Omaha Concordia, 18:10.3. 14, Micah Judds, Ashland-Greenwood, 18:18.5. 15, Matthew Allen, Douglas County West, 18:26.0

Girls team scoring: Douglas County West 24, Fort Calhoun 51, Wahoo 60, Auburn 76, Conestoga 87, Falls City 94, Ashland-Greenwood 95, Boys Town 118, Arlington 120

Qualifiers: 1, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 20:11.6, 2, Zoe Christenson, Wahoo, 20:16.8, 3, Madison Wilt, Douglas County West, 20:40.7, 4, Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 21:09.8, 5, Ellie McCarville, Douglas County West, 21:33.8, 6, Bella Hogue, Conestoga, 21:37.4, 7, Mazey McCullough, Falls City, 21:40.5, 8, Morgan Morrison, Douglas County West, 21:48.1, 9, Faith Allgood, Auburn, 21:51.7, 10, Dala Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:51.8, 11, Paxton Paulson, Douglas County West, 21:52.8, 12, Alexis Poland, Boys Town, 21:58.1, 13, Kelsie Premer, Fort Calhoun, 22:09.4, 14, Darby Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 22:10.3, 15, Tessa Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 22:12.5

District 2

Boys team scoring: Hartington 44, Columbus Scotus 53, O'Neill 56, Pierce 58, Boone Central 72, Central City 104, Ord 120, Columbus Lakeview 131, West Point-Beemer 131, Wayne 141, North Bend 211

Qualifiers: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington, 16:05.0. 2, Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 16:15.5. 3, Brandon Mitzel, West Point-Beemer, 17:13.6. 4, Bradley Schindel, Boone Central, 17:21.6. 5, Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 17:29.7. 6, Michael Gasper, Columbus Scotus, 17:29.8. 7, Gavin Geneski, Pierce, 17:37.7. 8, Colton Rowse, Ord, 17:43.4. 9, Benjamin Juarez Mendez, Columbus Scotus, 17:50.8. 10, Brayden Kathol, Hartington, 17:59.3. 11, Dagen Joachimsen, Hartington, 17:59.3. 12, Harrison Dodds, Boone Central/, 18:03.2. 13, Brock Bolling, Pierce, 18:07.1. 14, Nicolas Schultz, Columbus Scotus, 18:08.1. 15, Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, 18:11.8

Girls team scoring: Boone Central 23, Columbus Scotus 43, North Bend 58, Ord 60, Hartington 77, Wayne 90, O'Neill 124, Central City 130, West Point-Beemer 166, Columbus Lakeview 178

Qualifiers: 1, Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central, 19:31.8, 2, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 19:33.9, 3, Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:07.4, 4, Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:24.4, 5, Morgann Johnson, Boone Central, 20:27.2, 6, Kloe Severance, Ord, 20:28.4, 7, Sara Reifenrath, Hartington, 20:34.5, 8, Callie Arnold, Pierce, 20:38.2, 9, Hannah Williams, North Bend, 20:41.9, 10, Alicia Weeder, Boone Central, 20:50.6, 11, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 20:57.2, 12, Autumn Simons, Boone Central, 21:00.8, 13, Kaitlyn Van Nortwick, North Bend, 21:06.9, 14, Brea Lassek, Columbus Scotus, 21:10.2, 15, Liz Adamy, Columbus Scotus, 21:13.5

District 3

Boys team scoring: Malcolm 28, Aurora 32, Milford 47, Minden 65, Lincoln Christian 108, South Central 114, Adams Central 117, ECO 119, Kearney Catholic 160, Fairbury 167, Raymond Central 213

Qualifiers: 1, John Swotek, Malcolm, 16:55.7. 2, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:06.3. 3, Ty Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:24.4. 4, Elliott Reitz, Milford, 17:25.0. 5, Max Wiarda, Aurora, 17:31.1. 6, Brayton Jarosik, South Central, 17:31.2. 7, Eric Iniguez-Jauregui, Minden, 17:32.6. 8, Kane Fiala, Aurora, 17:33.9. 9, Devon Reitz, Milford, 17:34.2. 10, Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 17:37.8. 11, John Boesen, Malcolm, 17:39.0. 12, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 17:42.0. 13, Dillon Beach, Malcolm, 17:42.7. 14, Maddox Baack, Milford, 17:43.4. 15, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 17:43.9

Girls team scoring: Milford 36, Aurora 46, Lincoln Christian 69, Kearney Catholic 76, Minden 87, ECO 98, Fairbury 109, Malcolm 114, Adams Central 154, South Central Nebraska Unified District 5 161

Qualifiers: 1, Tandee Masco, Milford, 20:06.5, 2, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 20:13.7, 3, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:20.7, 4, Logan Thomas, Malcolm, 20:37.8, 5, Kyla Carlson, Aurora, 20:58.7, 6, Grace Reiman, Adams Central, 21:03.6, 7, Abbie McGuire, Milford, 21:08.2, 8, Madelyn Mullet, Milford, 21:15.9, 9, Amanda Meers, Lincoln Christian, 21:18.6, 10, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 21:23.3, 11, Elena Kuehner, Aurora, 21:29.1, 12, Julia Smith, Aurora, 21:37.6, 13, Josephine Blatny, Fairbury, 21:48.4, 14, Abigail Rehtus, Minden, 21:54.9, 15, Hannah Keim, ECO, 22:01.3

District 4

Boys team scoring: Sidney 26, Mitchell 50, Broken Bow 73, Chadron 74, Holdrege 83, Gothenburg 97, Ogallala 113, Cozad 127, Chase County 167, Alma/Southern Valley 193, Valentine 205

Qualifiers: 1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:02.8. 2, Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 17:09.8. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:13.8. 4, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:22.9. 5, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:27.6. 6, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:32.7. 7, Lane Russell, Broken Bow, 17:44.2. 8, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 17:56.6. 9, Bryant Fulmer, Holdrege, 17:57.2. 10, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 17:58.8. 11, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:02.3. 12, Austin Werner, Cozad, 18:02.9. 13, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:06.3. 14, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 18:17.4. 15, Josiah Anaya, Mitchell, 18:28.9

CLASS D

District 1

Boys team scoring: Wilber-Clatonia 44, Bellevue Cornerstone 70, Fillmore Central 71, McCool Junction 78, Freeman 111, Lincoln Lutheran 115, Centennial 152, Tri County 152, Wahoo Neumann 161, Palmyra 168, Yutan 179, Johnson County 181, Weeping Water 197, East Butler 202, Louisville 215

Qualifiers: 1, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 17:43.2. 2, Thomas Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:44.1. 3, Dawson Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:44.5. 4, Garrett Nichols, Fillmore Central, 17:45.7. 5, Chandler Berry, Palmyra, 18:01.2. 6, Logan Larson, Tri County, 18:04.0. 7, Ethan Haeder, Cornerstone, 18:13.0. 8, Logan Barras, Johnson County l, 18:13.8. 9, Tanner Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:15.7. 10, Jaxson Barnes, Louisville, 18:17.8. 11, Gaven Schernikau, Centennial, 18:18.1. 12, Drew Moyer, Palmyra, 18:18.6. 13, Gabriel Poppen, Cornerstone, 18:30.5. 14, Tandon Buhr, Freeman, 18:34.8. 15, Noah Jurgens, Freeman, 18:36.5

Girls team scoring: McCool Junction 44, Thayer Central 53, Tri County 67, Louisville 68, Neumann 83, Cornerstone 93, Lincoln Lutheran 119, East Butler 123, Johnson County 137, Palmyra 141, Wilber-Clatonia 158, Weeping Water 188

Qualifiers: 1, Madison Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:24.2, 2, Sydney Escritt, Thayer Central, 21:00.5, 3, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:11.8, 4, Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County, 21:30.3, 5, Andie Koch, Tri County, 21:41.2, 6, Alyssa Plock, McCool Junction, 21:51.2, 7, Faith Polacek, Neumann, 22:02.0, 8, Ella Crawford, Tri County, 22:07.8, 9, Alayna Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, 22:11.5, 10, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone, 22:14.7, 11, Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 22:17.7, 12, Teneal Barbur, Fillmore Central, 22:28.7, 13, Natalie Darrough, College View, 22:38.0, 14, Mikayla Pecka, Wilber-Clatonia, 22:42.6, 15, Sophie Korytowski, Louisville, 22:45.5

District 3

Boys team scoring: Aquinas 33, BRLD 40, Stanton 62, Logan View 69, Wisner-Pilger 75, Winnebago 114, Winside 138, Madison 140, Fremont Bergan 149, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 171, Pender 176, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 204, Ponca 219, David City 228, Oakland-Craig 255

Qualifiers: 1, Payton Davis, Aquinas, 16:39.1. 2, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:13.8. 3, Peter Sisco, Aquinas Catholic, 17:14.9. 4, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:33.7. 5, Brayden Anderson, BRLD, 17:39.6. 6, Payton Biermann, Wisner-Pilger, 17:41.1. 7, Devin Hegge, BRLD, 17:44.5. 8, TJ Larson, Stanton, 17:52.2. 9, Luis Hernandez-Jiminez, Logan View, 17:53.0. 10, Zachary Hegge, BRLD, 17:56.3. 11, Lane Sorensen, Logan View, 18:01.4. 12, Dakota Gullicksen, Madison, 18:04.3. 13, Max Nosal, Bergan, 18:05.2. 14, William Eller, Aquinas, 18:11.8. 15, Jacob Witter, Aquinas, 18:15.0

Girls team scoring: Oakland-Craig 32, Pender 34, Logan View 39, Humphrey St. Francis 60, Wisner-Pilger 67, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 87, BRLD 109

Qualifiers: 1, Piper Steinman, Pender, 21:03.6, 2, Elizabeth Polk, Logan View, 21:17.2, 3, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:37.9, 4, Samantha Linder, Oakland-Craig, 21:56.9, 5, Daisy Korus, Humphrey/LHF, 22:04.8, 6, Leah Podliska, Humphrey St. Francis, 22:11.6, 7, Jocelyn Stara, Aquinas, 22:15.1, 8, Maelee Beacom, Logan View, 22:26.4, 9, Faith Morris, Pender, 22:47.4, 10, Jessica Krueger, Pender, 23:03.7, 11, Jadin Ostrand, Bergan, 23:06.6, 12, Madison Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis, 23:10.6, 13, Sydney Guzinski, Oakland-Craig, 23:11.0, 14, Laura Ramirez-Torres, Wisner-Pilger, 23:16.5, 15, Emma Larson, Bergan, 23:18.0

District 4

Boys team scoring: Osmond 44, Norfolk Catholic 50, Ainsworth 50, Crofton 78, Plainview 96, West Holt 98, North Central 120, Elkhorn Valley 138, Neligh-Oakdale 144, Boyd County 150, Summerland 160, CWC 190

Qualifiers: 1, Connor Arens, Crofton, 17:23. 2, Qwentin Kappelmann, Ainsworth, 17:34. 3, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:41. 4, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 17:51. 5, Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 17:57. 6, Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa, 17:59. 7, Eli Thiele, Summerland, 18:09. 8, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond, 18:12. 9, Aaron Kraus, West Holt, 18:13. 10, Mason Bykerk, Osmond, 18:14. 11, Graysen Schultze, Osmond, 18:15. 12, Thomas Ortner, Ainsworth, 18:16. 13, Cory Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 18:22. 14, Gabriel Potts, Crofton, 18:23. 15, Joseph Albrecht, West Holt, 18:28

Girls team scoring: Ainsworth 29, Bloomfield-Wausa 37, Battle Creek 60, North Central 70, Crofton 110, Burwell 113, Boyd County 115, Norfolk Catholic 129, Summerland 139, Osmond 154

Qualifiers: 1, Rylee Rice, Ainsworth, 19:53, 2, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:46, 3, Alison Stineman, Lutheran High Northeast, 20:53, 4, Daisy Frick, North Central, 21:01, 5, CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth, 21:02, 6, Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek, 21:04, 7, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 21:06, 8, Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County, 21:20, 9, Maggie Bishop, Battle Creek, 21:21, 10, Kaci Wickersham, Summerland, 21:23, 11, Jymmie Jensen, Burwell, 21:31, 12, Bria Delimont, Ainsworth, 21:46, 13, Brooklyn Kumm, Plainview, 22:02, 14, Mariah Ost, North Central, 22:06, 15, Emma Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale, 22:10

District 5

Boys team scoring: Axtell 14, Cambridge 66, Ravenna 70, Southwest 82, Maywood-Hayes Center 84, Bertrand/Loomis 94, Arcadia/Loup City 112, Arapahoe 142, Brady 144, Amherst 150, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 188, Maxwell 219

Qualifiers: 1, Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 17:01.4. 2, Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell, 18:11.7. 3, Elijah Lopez, Axtell, 18:22.6. 4, Joshua Paisley, Cambridge, 18:40.4. 5, Abraham Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:43.8. 6, Eli Handsaker, Maywood-Hayes Center, 18:49.0. 7, Jacob ODea, Southwest, 18:59.4. 8, Zachary Hinrichs, Axtell, 19:11.9. 9, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 19:12.6. 10, Landon Andersen, Bertrand/Loomis, 19:12.9. 11, Collin Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield, 19:21.1. 12, Johnathon Lorenzo, Axtell, 19:26.4. 13, Shane Horwart, Cambridge, 19:28.3. 14, Ashton Vargas, Arapahoe, 19:38.9. 15, Cooper Franzen, Brady, 19:39.4

Girls team scoring: Ravenna 29, Cambridge 56, Axtell 59, Arcadia/Loup City 64, Amherst 67, Maxwell 83, Bertrand/Loomis 108, Hi-Line 109, South Loup 146

Qualifiers: 1, Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 21:24.8, 2, Shavanna Douglas, Ravenna, 22:27.3, 3, Tahjzha Botts, Maxwell, 22:46.4, 4, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 23:06.3, 5, Lindsey Sawyer, Maxwell, 23:27.3, 6, Colleen Fulton, Arcadia/Loup City, 23:32.5, 7, Grace Whaley, Amherst, 23:44.5, 8, Cali Gunderson, Cambridge, 23:54.5, 9, Alivia Rager, Ravenna, 24:01.8, 10, Ava McGown, Brady, 24:10.8, 11, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 24:12.1, 12, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line, 24:15.9, 13, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 24:18.7, 14, Harley Myers, Ansley-Litchfield, 24:25.2, 15, Reagen Gallaway, Amherst, 24:32.6

District 6

Boys team scoring: Hershey 30, North Platte St. Patrick's 38, Perkins County 66, Gordon-Rushville 77, Bayard 85, Hemingford 90, Paxton 114, Kimball 132, Sutherland 148, Bridgeport 155, Hitchcock County 177,

Qualifiers: 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:57. 2, Deven Sullivan, Banner County, 18:06. 3, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 18:35. 4, Logan OMalley, North Platte St. Patrick's, 18:45. 5, Nate Billey, Garden County, 18:47. 6, Gabriel Becher, Hershey, 18:48. 7, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:48.1. 8, Hayden Jennings, Mullen, 18:49. 9, Matthew Bruns, Hershey, 19:07. 10, Jayden Harvey, Morrill, 19:09. 11, Jade Paxton, Sutherland, 19:11. 12, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 19:13. 13, Dax Connick, North Platte St. Patrick's, 19:13.1. 14, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 19:19. 15, Blake Bruns, Hershey, 19:24

Girls team scoring: North Platte St. Patrick's 24, Bayard 38, Bridgeport 40, Morrill 65, Sutherland 84, Hershey 108, Kimball 111

Qualifiers: 1, Molly Paxton, Mullen, 20:59, 2, Kate Stienike, North Platte St. Patrick's, 21:12, 3, Genna Blakely, North Platte St. Patrick's, 21:50, 4, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 21:56, 5, Hayley Miles, North Platte St. Patrick's, 22:07, 6, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 22:11, 7, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 22:15, 8, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 22:17, 9, Jessica Whitebear, Bayard, 22:23, 10, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 22:25, 11, Brittany Hensley, South Platte, 22:49, 12, Jori Stewart, Hemingford, 22:57, 13, Laisha Garza, Bayard, 22:58, 14, Kassyl Gunwall, Gordon-Rushville, 23:10, 15, Sarah Lang, Bridgeport, 23:17

