BOYS

OMAHA WESTSIDE 73, SIOUX CITY EAST 54

After two losses by nine points to ranked teams earlier in the week, the Warriors had enough left to beat the Black Raiders — who had been ranked as high as third in the Iowa 4-A poll.

Reggie Thomas, the game’s MVP, had 21 points for 9-5 Westside. UNO-bound Jadin Booth had 13, Carl Brown 12 and PJ Ngambi 11.

Omaha Westside (9-5)........16  21  14  22—73

Sioux City East (10-2)........14  10  15  15—54

OW: Reggie Thomas 21, Jadin Booth 13, Carl Brown 12, PJ Ngambi 11, Chandler Meeks 9, Ryan Adkins 3, Cal Weidemann 2, Logan Wilson 2.

SCE: Jaleque Danson 14, Sayvion Armstrong 10, Danny Callahan 14, Aden Gomez 6, Bie Ruei 3, Brandt Van Dyke 3, Cael Boever 2, Jacob Maxey 2.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA 61, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 39

After an eight-game stretch in which they lost to six ranked teams, including two in the past week, the Top 10 No. 10 Monarchs returned to their winning ways. They held their second opponent of the season under 40 points.

Chase Lett led Papio with 24 points, half coming on 3-pointers, to earn game MVP honors, and Kyle Ingwerson had 16.

Papillion-La Vista boys (9-7)............9  21  17  14—61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-8).....14   9  10     6—39

PL: Chase Lett 24, Kyle Ingwerson 16, Owen McLaughlin 7, Joey Hylok 5, Preston Kellogg 4, Aidan Graham 3, Jackson Slizinski 2.

SBL: Jacob Imming 11, Deric Fitzgerald 9, Daniel Wright 8, Nick Muller 5, Austin Freiberg 4, Majok Majouk 2.

WAHOO NEUMANN 65, HARLAN 40

Teagan Ahrens, the game’s MVP, had a game-high 19 points, as Class C-1 No. 9 Neumann completed a weekend sweep after not playing for two weeks.

David Lilly gave the Cavs (10-3) a fast start by scoring 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter.

Wahoo Neumann (10-3)......18  15  20  12—65

Harlan (9-4)........................9   9   12  10—40

WN: Teagan Ahrens 19, David Lilly 16, Taylen Pospisil 11, Trey Miller 7, Thomas Haberman 6, Joe Fisher 4.

H: Michael Erlemeier 10, Brad Curren 8, Connor Bruck 6, Johnathan Monson 6, Michael Heithoff 5, Aidan Hall 2, Will McLaughlin 2, Cody Christensen 1.

NORRIS BOYS 54, BRYAN 35

Game MVP Izaiah Pankoke’s 20 points led Class B No. 10 Norris to its ninth win in a row.

Omaha Bryan (2-12).......8   6  14    6—35

Norris (12-2).................5  20  17  12—54

OB: Abdi Bashir 2, Darwin Loftin 2, Jai’lyn Spears 11, James Soethout 3, Will Perkins 2, Deandre Clayton 2, Za’Kye Parrot 4, Lam Kuang 9.

N: Trey Deveaux 13, C.J. Hood 2, Jack Oekle 4, Mitch Champoux 1, Aidan Oerter 2, Izaiah Pankoke 20, Cade Rice 3, Brennen Hanway 2, Connor Price 7.

TREYNOR BOYS 69, OAKLAND-CRAIG 42

Iowa 2-A’s No. 3 team got 19 points from game MVP Jack Tiarks and 17 from Sid Schaaf to beat Class C-2 No. 5 Oakland-Craig, led by Wyatt Seagren’s 16.

Oakland-Craig (13-5)....10  11    7  14—42

Treynor (14-1).............10  21  20  18—69

OC: Wyatt Seagren 16, Caden Nelson 6, Coulter Thiele 5, Blake Johnson 2, Colton Thomson 11, Gunnor Ray 2.

T: Jack Tiarks 19, Jack Stogdill 14, Jon Schwartz 3, Blake Sadr 8, Thomas Schwartz 2, Quinn Navara 1, Luke Mieska 5, Sid Schaaf 17.

BOYS TOWN 62, SPENCER 59

The last of the nine games, naturally, was the most competitive as the teams traded leads in the final quarter.

Uzziah Freeman put the Class C-1 No. 8 Cowboys ahead 60-59 with two free throws with 21.9 seconds left. Spencer turned over the ball on its ensuing possession.

Freeman was the game’s MVP with 21points.

GIRLS

HARLAN 49, WAHOO NEUMANN 36

Game MVP Macie Leinen had 14 points as Harlan pulled away in the final quarter. Lauren Thiele had five 3s for 15 points for Neumann.

Wahoo Neumann (1-13)....12  7  11   6—36

Harlan (7-8)....................14  9  14  12—49

WN: Lauren Thiele 15, Mary Chvatal 9, Faith Polacek 4, McKayla Most 3, Logan Sylliaasen 3, Kinslee Bosak 2.

H: Macie Leinen 14, Brecken Van Baale 12, Claire Schmitz 8, Raegen Wicks 5, Jocelyn Cheek 5, Ashley Hall 3, Caitlyn Leinen 2.

OAKLAND-CRAIG GIRLS 48, NORRIS 40

Kennedy Benne, the game MVP, had seven of her 26 points in the third quarter for Top 10 No. 10 Oakland-Craig (17-0), the No. 1 team in Class C-2.

Oakland-Craig (17-0)....6  12  14  16—48

Norris (7-6).................8    8  10  14—40

OC: Kennedy Benne 26, Chaney Nelson 6, Syd Guzinski 3, Mya Guzinski 2, Sadie Nelson 5, Makenna Pearson 2, Jeannina Blahak 4.

N: Delaney White 11, Brianna Stai 8, Kalli Kroeker 7, Taryn Tracy 5, Raegan Zetterman 4, Maddy Collier 3, Ella Waters 2.

