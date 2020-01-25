...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
ALSO, WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 20S, SOME FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE
SLIPPERY ROADWAYS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
BASKETBALL
Check out recaps from Saturday's Nebraska Prep Classic
Check out recaps from Saturday's Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena.
* * *
BOYS
OMAHA WESTSIDE 73, SIOUX CITY EAST 54
After two losses by nine points to ranked teams earlier in the week, the Warriors had enough left to beat the Black Raiders — who had been ranked as high as third in the Iowa 4-A poll.
Reggie Thomas, the game’s MVP, had 21 points for 9-5 Westside. UNO-bound Jadin Booth had 13, Carl Brown 12 and PJ Ngambi 11.
Omaha Westside (9-5)........16 21 14 22—73
Sioux City East (10-2)........14 10 15 15—54
OW: Reggie Thomas 21, Jadin Booth 13, Carl Brown 12, PJ Ngambi 11, Chandler Meeks 9, Ryan Adkins 3, Cal Weidemann 2, Logan Wilson 2.
SCE: Jaleque Danson 14, Sayvion Armstrong 10, Danny Callahan 14, Aden Gomez 6, Bie Ruei 3, Brandt Van Dyke 3, Cael Boever 2, Jacob Maxey 2.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 61, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 39
After an eight-game stretch in which they lost to six ranked teams, including two in the past week, the Top 10 No. 10 Monarchs returned to their winning ways. They held their second opponent of the season under 40 points.
Chase Lett led Papio with 24 points, half coming on 3-pointers, to earn game MVP honors, and Kyle Ingwerson had 16.
Papillion-La Vista boys (9-7)............9 21 17 14—61
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-8).....14 9 10 6—39
PL: Chase Lett 24, Kyle Ingwerson 16, Owen McLaughlin 7, Joey Hylok 5, Preston Kellogg 4, Aidan Graham 3, Jackson Slizinski 2.
SBL: Jacob Imming 11, Deric Fitzgerald 9, Daniel Wright 8, Nick Muller 5, Austin Freiberg 4, Majok Majouk 2.
WAHOO NEUMANN 65, HARLAN 40
Teagan Ahrens, the game’s MVP, had a game-high 19 points, as Class C-1 No. 9 Neumann completed a weekend sweep after not playing for two weeks.
David Lilly gave the Cavs (10-3) a fast start by scoring 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter.
Wahoo Neumann (10-3)......18 15 20 12—65
Harlan (9-4)........................9 9 12 10—40
WN: Teagan Ahrens 19, David Lilly 16, Taylen Pospisil 11, Trey Miller 7, Thomas Haberman 6, Joe Fisher 4.
H: Michael Erlemeier 10, Brad Curren 8, Connor Bruck 6, Johnathan Monson 6, Michael Heithoff 5, Aidan Hall 2, Will McLaughlin 2, Cody Christensen 1.
NORRIS BOYS 54, BRYAN 35
Game MVP Izaiah Pankoke’s 20 points led Class B No. 10 Norris to its ninth win in a row.
Omaha Bryan (2-12).......8 6 14 6—35
Norris (12-2).................5 20 17 12—54
OB: Abdi Bashir 2, Darwin Loftin 2, Jai’lyn Spears 11, James Soethout 3, Will Perkins 2, Deandre Clayton 2, Za’Kye Parrot 4, Lam Kuang 9.
