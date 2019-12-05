After narrowly missing state last year, Fremont looked like a team out to make amends in its season opener.
The third-ranked Tigers rolled to a 70-23 road win Thursday night over Bellevue West. It was Fremont’s first game since losing a one-point district final to Papillion-La Vista that ended the Tigers’ 2018-19 season.
“Not getting to state last year is definitely motivation for us," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “It’s a long season, but this is a nice way to get it started."
Junior forward Charli Earth led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She stole the spotlight from teammate Taylor McCabe, who finished with 12 points.
McCabe, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, has received substantial recruiting interest after averaging 18 points as a freshman. She already has several Division I offers, including one from Nebraska, and Creighton coach Jim Flanery was at the game Thursday night.
“Taylor is going to get everybody’s (defensive) attention, and they really hounded her tonight," Flynn said. “It was nice to see Charli step up and have a strong game."
The Tigers also have a healthy Sydney Golladay back in the lineup. The 5-9 senior point guard missed the final seven games last season with a knee injury.
“It’s so nice to have her back," Flynn said. “To have a true point guard means a lot to our offense."
Fremont started strong, opening a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. That advantage was 38-12 by halftime, with Golladay leading the way with 11 points.
“Our energy level was high," Flynn said. “If we can keep playing with that kind of energy, good things are going to happen."
The Tigers outscored the Thunderbirds 32-11 in the second half, opening their lead to 40 points and activating a running clock for the entire fourth quarter.
Golladay finished with 13 for Fremont, which got production from eight players.
Flynn, the longtime coach at South Sioux City who came out of retirement last year, said he was wary about the season opener.
“When you open on the road, you don’t know what to expect," he said. “But I was really happy with our performance tonight."
Fremont (1-0).....................21 17 18 14—70
At Bellevue West (0-1).............6 6 7 4—23
F: Sydney Golladay 13, Karley Golladay 2, Taylor McCabe 12, Lexie Glosser 4, Bella Keaton 5, Sarah Shepard 6, Charli Earth 20, Macy Bryant 8.
BW: Daisa Howard 4, Aubrey Brazda 2, Madie Moraski 3, Kayla Elmore 1, Siarra Roberts 6, Taryn Wharton 7.
