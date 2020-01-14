With Platteview changing conferences next year, the Trojans need to keep Ashland-Greenwood on the schedule.

They didn’t win Tuesday night’s Capitol Conference game, falling to the Class C-1 No. 5 Jays 61-56 in overtime. But it was a showcase for three top young players who will be around another year or two.

Ashland sophomore Cale Jacobsen had a 30-point game while collecting 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist. Platteview junior Tyler Riley had 21 points and freshman Connor Millikan 19.

