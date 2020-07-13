A five-run first inning paved the way to victory Monday night for the American Legion team from Lincoln East.

Carpetland (Lincoln East) posted a 6-4 win over host DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the final of the 16-team Cornhusker Classic. The tournament featured many of the top Legion teams this summer.

"For us to get through this tournament says a lot about our team,'' coach Mychal Lanik said. "I think this was the best tourney in the state this summer.''

The key to victory was that five-run first, when the Spartans took advantage of everything the Thunderbirds gave them. The inning featured two infield hits, two hit batters, two wild pitches, a walk, an error and a squeeze bunt.

"We knew their starter (Jaxon Jelkin) was really good, but he wasn't at his best at the start,'' Lanik said. "Then he settled in and made it tough on us.''

DC Electric struck back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single by Cam Madsen, a throwing error and a botched rundown made the score 5-3.

The Thunderbirds closed within a run in the third when Tyler Vanderwerken came home on a balk. But Spartans starter Jackson Goodyear escaped further damage by getting a pair of strikeouts and a flyout.

Carpetland tacked on a run in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Josh Senstock. That cushion came in handy in the bottom of the seventh, when the Thunderbirds mounted a two-out threat.

After Spartans closer Brady Bell had fanned the first two batters, the next three reached base safely. With the bases loaded, Bell struck out Daniel Lester to end the game and secure the title.

"Brady came to us in the sixth inning and said he wanted the ball,'' Lanik said. "He's a competitor, and we trust him.''

Goodyear picked up the victory by pitching 5 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out five. Bell came on to get the save with the help of a sixth-inning double play that blunted another Thunderbirds threat.

"We battled back in the bottom of the first, but we couldn't get much going in the middle innings,'' DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. "But I'm still happy with the way we've been playing this summer.''

Carpetland moved to 19-7, while DC Electric fell to 21-4.

