A five-run first inning paved the way to victory Monday night for the American Legion team from Lincoln East.
Carpetland (Lincoln East) posted a 6-4 win over host DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the final of the 16-team Cornhusker Classic. The tournament featured many of the top Legion teams this summer.
"For us to get through this tournament says a lot about our team,'' coach Mychal Lanik said. "I think this was the best tourney in the state this summer.''
The key to victory was that five-run first, when the Spartans took advantage of everything the Thunderbirds gave them. The inning featured two infield hits, two hit batters, two wild pitches, a walk, an error and a squeeze bunt.
"We knew their starter (Jaxon Jelkin) was really good, but he wasn't at his best at the start,'' Lanik said. "Then he settled in and made it tough on us.''
DC Electric struck back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single by Cam Madsen, a throwing error and a botched rundown made the score 5-3.
The Thunderbirds closed within a run in the third when Tyler Vanderwerken came home on a balk. But Spartans starter Jackson Goodyear escaped further damage by getting a pair of strikeouts and a flyout.
Carpetland tacked on a run in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Josh Senstock. That cushion came in handy in the bottom of the seventh, when the Thunderbirds mounted a two-out threat.
After Spartans closer Brady Bell had fanned the first two batters, the next three reached base safely. With the bases loaded, Bell struck out Daniel Lester to end the game and secure the title.
"Brady came to us in the sixth inning and said he wanted the ball,'' Lanik said. "He's a competitor, and we trust him.''
Goodyear picked up the victory by pitching 5 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out five. Bell came on to get the save with the help of a sixth-inning double play that blunted another Thunderbirds threat.
"We battled back in the bottom of the first, but we couldn't get much going in the middle innings,'' DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. "But I'm still happy with the way we've been playing this summer.''
Carpetland moved to 19-7, while DC Electric fell to 21-4.
1 of 29
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock left, and Kyler Randazzo talk between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baseball returned to Werner Park during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some seats were taken out of service using zip ties to help fans practice social distancing during the pandemic at the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen catches a ball hit ball by Kyler Randazzo during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen gets ready to swing the bat during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen flies out to left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick catches a fly ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main catches a pop up from Brock Merkel in the first inning during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick hits ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo shades his eyes while tracking down a flyball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Beard pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Coslor tags out Noah Dentinger as he was trying to steal second base during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen throws the ball in from centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen can't get a glove on a triple hit by Blake Stenger in deep centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger rounds second in route to a triple during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger catches the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyan Lodice hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Bruce catches a line drive during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyler Randazzo pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer and his teammates check their phones between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Brockett pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
