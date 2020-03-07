Following the closing of Fremont schools due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said again Saturday that the boys basketball state tournament in Lincoln will go on as scheduled Thursday unless the CDC, the state health department or any other governmental agency says otherwise.

Bellar said he’ll be on a conference call Monday the National Federation of State High School Associations has scheduled for all state associations.

In Washington state, its high school athletic association went ahead with its state tournaments this past week. Those were held in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane. Extra sanitation measures were in place, including hand sanitizer stations.

Two teams from Fremont were in the Nebraska girls tournament, Fremont in A and Fremont Bergan in D-1. Fremont played Thursday and Friday, Bergan all three days.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games

1 of 105