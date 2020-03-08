20200309_spo_classd_pic1

Noah Schutte of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Try to play a box-and-one defense on Noah Schutte.

Teammates of the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge senior, who is the second player in the state with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career, are capable of ruining that ploy.

“Not often do we see one, because we have four others on the court who can hurt or stress it,” Bears coach Todd Erwin said. “It makes it easier for Ty (Erwin), Cael Hartung and Evan Haisch.”

A 6-foot-4 guard who signed with Concordia University, Schutte got to 2,000 points during the district playoff win over Anselmo-Merna. The only other 2,000/1,000 player known in state prep history — rebounding records have been inconsistently reported — is Bob Siegel of Fairbury in 1973.

“He’s had a great last two seasons,” coach Erwin said. “He’s always been a great rebounder. He’s a great leaper. He can shoot it inside and outside.”

The Bears begin their first state appearance as Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at 10:45 a.m. Thursday against Paxton in the Class D-1 first round at Lincoln East. LCC is 23-5 and ranked third, Paxton 21-6 and No. 5.

It’s the first season the Bears have been in D-1 after usually being one of the smallest schools in C-2. Their schedule is no different, and ranks as one of the most demanding in D-1. Seven games were against C-1 teams, including two with state-qualifier Wayne and one with defending champion Auburn.

“We’ve done this all six years I’ve been here,” Erwin said. “Any given night, we’re not scared to go up against those guys.”

Ty Erwin, the coach’s son, and Schutte are the team’s only seniors. Hartung, one of two juniors, has started every game in high school. They average, in order, 23.5, 14.2 and 8.9 points a game. Haisch averages 11.4.

“They are calm and collected,” the coach said.

Paxton has the edge in tournament experience. The Tigers qualified the past two seasons, taking third place last year. Blake Brewster is a 6-11 senior and Davin Helmer a 6-7 senior.

LCC’s tallest player is 6-5 junior Austin Hall. Coach Erwin said his team has seen taller players through the year and it’s good to practice against Hall and his 260-pound frame.

“They don’t have to adapt much,” the coach said. “On a given night it doesn’t seem to worry them. The bigger they are, the quicker we want to get to the other end.”

