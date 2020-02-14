Elkhorn whittled Bennington's 16-point lead to five in the fourth quarter, but the Badgers battled back to earn a 61-46 Eastern Midlands Conference girls basketball victory over the Antlers.

The Badgers made 11 of 12 free throws in the final 1:56 to earn the victory.

Senior Miley Prine scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead four Badgers players in double figures. Grace Tetschner scored 14 points, Taylor Sedlacek added 13 and Abby Boyes chipped in 10 for Bennington (19-2).

Elkhorn sophomore Reilly Palmer led all players with 18 points, with half of those coming in the fourth quarter.

