Chucky Hepburn, right, directed a $1,000 grant from Gatorade to Police Athletics for Community Engagement. He chose PACE because of the ties he and his father, Greg, left, have with the program, which provides free sports to thousands of young people in Omaha each year.
PACE provides free sports to thousands of young people a year, most of them from South and North Omaha. “For a program to go out and do this, it’s really amazing,” Chucky Hepburn said. “I like to see the impact that it makes on the kids. ... More and more kids are getting off the streets, they’re getting out of trouble.”
Chucky Hepburn, right, directed a $1,000 grant from Gatorade to Police Athletics for Community Engagement. He chose PACE because of the ties he and his father, Greg, left, have with the program, which provides free sports to thousands of young people in Omaha each year.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Wednesday, PACE had a small gathering to recognize Chucky Hepburn at its offices in the Christie Heights Community Center, including a cake decorated by Cake Gallery.
Chucky Hepburn dropped a lot of dimes to teammates in South Omaha’s old Christie Heights gym on his way to becoming a star Bellevue West point guard, state champion and University of Wisconsin basketball recruit.
He returned to Christie Heights this week to dish out another big assist: a $1,000 donation from Gatorade to Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
Hepburn chose to pass the money to PACE because of he and his father’s close connection with the organization and its leaders, including Deputy Omaha Police Chief Greg Gonzalez. PACE provides free sports to thousands of young people a year, most of them from South and North Omaha.
“I picked this program because it’s helped a lot of youth growing up,” Hepburn said. “We were blessed to be able to be a part of that.”
Hepburn’s father, Greg Hepburn Jr., has coached and run North Omaha-based youth sports programs, including Omaha EYCE (Every Youth Can Excel). He still coaches summer basketball and Bellevue West freshman boys in his free time from his job at the Douglas County Youth Center, where he works to help connect young people in trouble with programs that will help them turn their lives around.
Hepburn said his Omaha EYCE and All-Star Athletics programs were about the same things as PACE: “being a bridge for particular communities to recreational resources that otherwise wouldn’t be provided.”
Gatorade’s Play it Forward effort, in which players of the year pick the grant recipients, is aimed at reversing a trend of declining participation in youth sports because of so many kids’ limited access to increasingly expensive programs. That makes PACE, founded by Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association members and powered by volunteer coaches from local law enforcement agencies, a natural fit, even though basketball is not one of its main sports.
“For a program to go out and do this, it’s really amazing,” Chucky Hepburn said. “I like to see the impact that it makes on the kids. ... More and more kids are getting off the streets, they’re getting out of trouble. And you see a lot more kids that are happier nowadays because they have something to do, they’re just not sitting at home anymore.”
Growing up around Omaha’s basketball community, he has seen “a lot of kids that really want to excel in sports, but just never really had the money to do it,” he said. “I want to be a big part and be able to help kids reach their goals.”
Rich Gonzalez, executive director of PACE, said the organization appreciates the donation.
“Giving back starts at home,” said Gonzalez, a retired Omaha police captain. “He sees what his dad has done, and now he’s doing the same thing. And I think our youth today, young men like Chucky are going to have a huge impact on our community when it comes to giving back. ... We all know he’s going to have a tremendous athletic future. But his future is going to go way beyond athletics.”
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said department leaders “are thrilled Chucky is inspired by PACE and is giving back to inner-city youth so youth can play sports for free rather than get involved in delinquent behavior.”
Rich Gonzalez said he sees a growing trend among young people of wanting to give back to the community. More young people are volunteering to help in PACE’s popular baseball, soccer and flag football programs.
Greg Gonzalez said Chucky, who will be a senior this fall, and his brother Trey, who just graduated from Bellevue West, are always there at games and practices helping their dad with the younger kids, and he’s never seen them complain.
On Wednesday, PACE held a small gathering to recognize Hepburn at its offices in the Christie Heights Community Center. Outside, ballfields waited to come alive with ballplayers and volunteer police officer coaches when the pandemic subsides.
Inside, the group had a Cake Gallery cake decorated like a basketball to share with Chucky and Greg Hepburn. Chucky shot a few hoops in the old gym; that was frosting on the cake.
“I grew up practicing here around seventh grade, eighth grade,” he said. “Just being here, being around this gym is a good feeling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.