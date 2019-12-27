Bellevue West's Zavier Betts and Jay Ducker among Metro Football Coaches Association honorees

All-Nebraska captains Zavier Betts and Jay Ducker from Bellevue West were players of the year at their positions in voting by the Metro Football Coaches Association.
Betts was named the top receiver and Ducker the top running back.
Other position honors went to Thomas Ault of Bellevue West and Kohl Herbolsheimer of Millard South for offensive linemen, Nate Glantz of Bellevue West for quarterbacks, Cole Lammel of Millard South for place kickers, Dane Christensen of Millard West for defensive linemen, Grant Tagge of Westside for linebackers, Avante Dickerson of Westside for defensive backs and Patrick Foley of Omaha Creighton Prep for punters.
Brett Froendt of state runner-up Omaha Westside was the Tom Jaworski Coach of the Year.
Jay Ball of Papillion-La Vista, in his last year of coaching, received the Jerry Ball Assistant Coach of the Year that is named for his late father.
All-Metro offense -- OL: Preston Kellogg, Papillion, La Vista; Cade Haberman, Westside; Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South; Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; QB: Nate Glantz, Bellevue West; RB: Isaiah Harris, Millard South; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; WR: Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; PK: Cole Lammel, Millard South.
All-Metro defense – DL: Dane Christensen, Millard West; Matt Thompson, Bellevue West; Caleb Robinson, Burke; Trajen Linear, Papillion-La Vista South; LB: Grant Tagge, Westside; Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; James Conway, Millard West; DB: Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Marques Sigle, Omaha North; Avante Dickerson, Westside; P: Patrick Foley, Prep
Fall scholar-athletes
The Greater Omaha Sports Committee will honor 13 fall-sports scholar-athletes from 11 schools at an 11:30 a.m. luncheon Jan. 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Aksarben Village.
Football: Jay Ducker, Bellevue West. Volleyball: Samantha Christiansen, Council Bluffs Lincoln; Chloe Paschal, Papillion-La Vista; Megan Skovsende, Omaha Skutt; McKenna Ruch, Millard North. Softball: Billie Andrews, Gretna; Jayme Horan, Millard South; Alyssa Gappa, Omaha Northwest. Boys cross country: Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna. Girls cross country: Clare Kramper, Omaha Duchesne. Boys tennis: Kenton Young, Millard West. Girls golf: Lauren Goertz, Duchesne; Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside.
All-State luncheons
The World-Herald and the Greater Omaha Sports Committee have set the schedule for the second annual all-state luncheons for the sports the newspaper selects honor teams.
All luncheons will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Aksarben Village: Feb. 4, football. May 5, softball, volleyball, boys and girls basketball. June 16, baseball, boys and girls soccer.
