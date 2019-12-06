Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker named 2019 Nebraska Gatorade player of the year

Bellevue West's Jay Ducker 2,100 yards, 39 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns as a senior.

Bellevue West senior running back Jay Ducker was announced as the 2019 Nebraska Gatorade player of the year for football ​on Friday.

"I strove to be the best player every time I stepped on the field," Ducker said. "To get an award this prestigious caps off a great season for me and my team."

Ducker, a Northern Illinois commit led the T-Birds to the schools second state championship in November. He finished his season with 2,100 yards, 39 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns in 2019.

Ducker finished his career as the state's 11-man all-time leader in touchdowns with 110. He was two points shy of tying John Kroeker's (Henderson, 1981-84) 11-man record of 672 for points in a career.

Ducker is the schools fourth Gatorade Player of the Year joining Jadyn Kowalski (2015), CJ Johnson (2014) and Clester Johnson (1990).

Winners of the award are judged by a panel of experts under the supervision of The Gatorade Company​ and based upon a sixty percent (60%) weighting of the athletes overall athletic resume (including a primary assessment of the current season) along with a forty percent (40%) weighting of academic achievement and character.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

