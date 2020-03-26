Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn wins Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year

Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit, averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game during his junior season.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn was named Nebraska’s Gatorade player of the year on Thursday.​

Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit, led the Thunderbirds to the Class A state championship earlier this month, and averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

The point guard is Bellevue West's third boys basketball Gatorade player of the year honoree, joining Josh Dotzler (2005) and Zach Fortune (2000).

Hepburn joins T-Bird running back Jay Ducker, who won the Gatorade player of the year award in the fall. It's the first time since the award has been given in Nebraska (1986) that the same school has had a recipient win both major boys sports awards in the same calendar year.

"Bellevue West did something that not many schools can do," Hepburn said, "which is win a championship in football and basketball and have both Gatorade players of the year. So I am real honored to be a part of that." 

Winners of the award are judged by a panel of experts under the supervision of The Gatorade Company​ and based upon a sixty percent (60%) weighting of the athletes overall athletic resume (including a primary assessment of the current season) along with a forty percent (40%) weighting of academic achievement and character.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games

1 of 100