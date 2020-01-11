Behind Taylor Searcey's 14 points, Lincoln East girls basketball rallies to defeat Fremont

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

FREMONT, Neb. — Lincoln East rallied in the fourth quarter Saturday night to post a 65-59 girls basketball win over Fremont.

The Spartans, ranked fourth in Class A, outscored the No. 3 Tigers 21-6 in the final period.

Taylor Searcey scored 14 points to pace 10-1 East.

Taylor McCabe had a game-high 21 for 11-3 Fremont.

mike.patterson@owh.com

