Behind Taylor Searcey's 14 points, Lincoln East girls basketball rallies to defeat Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. — Lincoln East rallied in the fourth quarter Saturday night to post a 65-59 girls basketball win over Fremont.
The Spartans, ranked fourth in Class A, outscored the No. 3 Tigers 21-6 in the final period.
Taylor Searcey scored 14 points to pace 10-1 East.
Taylor McCabe had a game-high 21 for 11-3 Fremont.
Meet the five boys and five girls selected to The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska basketball teams
These players put their skills on display all high school season. Meet The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams, captained by Omaha Central's John Tonje and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims.
Jay Saunders is Omaha South’s on-court coach. “In fact, he has to settle me down every once in a while,” Bruce Chubick Sr. said. Saunders lands a first-team spot on the 55th World-Herald All-Metro Conference team after taking the Packers to their second state championship in four years.
After one of her worst games, Millard North’s Lauren West capped her varsity career with perhaps her best. The 5-foot-11 senior is the honorary captain of the All-Metro Conference girls basketball team. West was a third-team selection last year but earned her first-team spot by helping Millard North finish 23-4.
Jack Dotzler turned a major break into a minor bump for Omaha Roncalli’s special season. The Crimson Pride didn’t know how long they would be without their junior point guard after he broke his left wrist during the Class B football playoffs.
Volleyball season didn’t end the way Wahoo Neumann’s Kelsie Cada hoped. But her perseverance paid off during basketball season, which ended with the Cavaliers cutting down the nets.
World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and The World-Herald's Jake Anderson discussed the latest Nebraska high school sports news in the latest episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.