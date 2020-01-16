Class A No. 2 Millard North sprinted to a 13-0 lead and never trailed in a 73-48 win over No. 9 Papillion-La Vista.

"We came out with good intensity,'' Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "It was nice to be able to play with a lead like that.''

The Mustangs led 19-5 after the first quarter and 39-21 at halftime. That advantage grew to 27 late in the game as the subs took over for both teams.

Senior guard Ian McPhillips blocked a Monarchs' shot at the buzzer to cap the victory.

Hunter Sallis led Millard North with 20 points while Saint Thomas added 19 and Max Murrell 18. Sallis also had nine rebounds while Thomas chipped in seven.

"It was a good effort tonight,'' Cannon said. "I liked what I saw.''

Kyle Ingwerson paced the Monarchs with 15 points while Aidan Graham added 10.

Perhaps the loudest cheer from the Papio student section came near the end of the game when it was announced that school had been canceled for Friday because of the weather.

Millard North (11-1) … 19 20 20 14 -- 73

Papillion-La Vista (7-5) … 5 16 17 10 -- 48

MN: Saint Thomas 19, Hunter Sallis 20, Elijah Mitchell 4, Rene Santiago 2, Noah Erickson 2, Jasen Green 8, Max Murrell 18.

PLV: Owen McLaughlin 2, Joey Hylok 6, Chase Lett 4, Aidan Graham 10, Kyle Ingwerson 15, Matt Adamek 7, Preston Kellogg 4.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

