As Hunter Sallis learns to fly, the Millard North star is on an upward trajectory in the hoops world

Courtside in a suburban Omaha high school gym, at a make-or-break state district contest between Millard North and Lincoln Southwest, sits an 87-year-old woman, no stranger to basketball.
Lueretha Haynes is wearing a baker boy cap covering hair that grew gray as she watched various family members over the years turn heads. And she’s got on that Superman-style blue T-shirt, the one with an H in the red-yellow crest on front. On the back is the message: He Flyys.
The “H” is for Hunter Sallis, Lueretha's great-grandson, who is becoming one of the best ballers ever to grace the Nebraska hardwood. The extra “y” is no hyperbole. When Hunter jumps, his all-legs, all-arms 170-pound, 6-foot-4-and-growing frame with a 6-8 wingspan seems to float. He is not a Clydesdale, clomping and pounding down the court. He is a ballet dancer, an ice skater, a bird or a plane darting, gliding, reaching, jumping.
To watch this still-16-year-old play is to witness something special in the making. He is already good, yes, but he is still growing, still improving. It's the future that has people entranced.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon thinks Hunter might be the best player to cross his roster in 41 years of coaching high school ball. And colleges from coast to coast are fighting to land this Superman: Oregon coach Dana Altman popped into the Millard North gym for yet another visit during the first-round district game against Lincoln Southwest; Creighton's Greg McDermott was at the second district game against Kearney; Kansas' Bill Self invited Hunter and his family for courtside seats to a recent game in Lawrence. In his U.S. History classroom, Cannon posts a running list of the colleges interested in Hunter and teammates.
Then there’s Team USA. Hunter is in the pool of players from which future U.S. national teams are picked. He was invited to a training camp in Colorado Springs in October, which opened more eyes nationally. He is invited to another training session in April, held in Atlanta during the NCAA Final Four.
Rivals.com has put Hunter as the second-best point guard in the country for the 2021 class. It's a position he doesn't even play most of the time. This shows his versatility and potential in today's positionless game.
And judging from Hunter’s 12,600-and-growing followers on Instagram, the way the Millard North student section calls his name, “HUN-TER. SAL-LIS!”, the adoring gaze from youngsters who line up after games for pictures and autographs, he is, indeed, fly-ying.
Millard North easily cleared its two hurdles in advancing to the state tournament, beating overmatched Lincoln Southwest 69-50 and crushing Kearney 85-55. The district crown was this school's first for boys since the 2011-12 season.
Now comes the tournament, which begins Thursday. Millard North will face Papillion-La Vista South, a team the Mustangs have beaten three times already. It will be Hunter’s first appearance at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
His great-grandmother will be there. Stating the obvious after the first district game, Haynes, a Mississippi native, looked at Hunter and said, “He’s terrific, ain’t he?”
* * *
By all accounts, including his own, Hunter didn’t always have the look of a top prospect. That took years of hard work and an amazing growth spurt that’s not yet done.
But given his family tree, it would seem that Hunter was predestined to excel in basketball. Start in the 1980s when Hunter’s mother, the lithe and quick Jessica Haynes, along with teammate Maurtice Ivy, carried Central High School to back-to-back state championships in girls basketball.
The accounts of Jessica's prowess then are breathless, and it’s impossible to match the drama of the 1984 Class A state girls final, when Jessica got the rebound, flew down the court and, with a buzzer-beater finger-roll layup gave Central a magical finish over Marian High. For the second year in a row, the Central Eagles were undefeated and Haynes’ own record there is 72 wins, two losses.
Haynes, who was raised and adopted by her grandmother, was named an All-American by Parade Magazine. College recruiters were knocking down Lueretha Haynes' door on Victor Street in North Omaha to get Jessica to go to their school.
She chose San Diego State but left early to marry and have her first two children. She was sought after for the U.S. Olympic women’s team but declined to play. She was a favorite in national tournaments and got on with a WNBA team, the Utah Starzz, in the league's inaugural season when a groin injury sidelined her.
When the 6-1 Jessica, now a foster-care specialist with a master’s degree, folds her long legs into Millard North’s bleachers to watch her son, it is like looking in the mirror.
“He’s built just like me,” the 52-year-old says with pride.
She and her son aren't the family's only basketball standouts. Hunter’s older sister, Jerrica Jackson, helped Bellevue East win a state title in 2012. His aunt, Johnetta Haynes, was also a top player at Central.
And among Jessica's cousins are James Harden, the Houston Rockets star, and Ron Boone, an Omaha native and Tech High graduate who once held the professional basketball record for the most consecutive games played.
It’s all Hunter’s dad, Trevis Sallis, can handle. He can’t claim he got it from me, Trevis said in so many words at his courtside spot on a folding chair, crutches at the ready. Trevis broke his leg running down the bleachers over Christmas in post-game excitement after yet another Millard North — and Hunter — win.
Trevis and Jessica are not together as a couple but are raising Hunter as, Trevis puts it, "a team."
This means they make decisions together, pile into a car together for road trips and share in his formation. Trevis says Jessica offers the basketball background and his job is forming his son's "citizenship."
Character is something that is reinforced by other adults in Hunter's life, including the parents of his best friend, Carver Jones. Tony and Simone Jones were longtime Boys Town family teachers and have an open door policy at their west Omaha home. Often Hunter or two other varsity teammates can be found there, eating through the pantry, playing XBox and being normal teenagers.
The Joneses take pride in this group of African-American boys who, Tony says, "bolster each other" in a society that sometimes still looks down on their demographic.
"They're all great students," said Tony Jones. "They work hard. And they represent themselves in a way that is profound."
* * *
Hunter’s entry into the world foreshadowed his growth to come.
Throughout her pregnancy in 2002 and 2003, Jessica was measuring big — so big that five weeks before the due date, her obstetrician said it was time to induce. Hunter’s weight at birth was 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces. He was 21 inches long.
Congratulations, her doctor said. You’ve given birth to a toddler.
She and Trevis did not set out to mold a future basketball star. They pointed him in that direction with a light-up play hoop at home, a rec league team when he was 3, offering to hire a trainer when, in middle school, his confidence slipped. But their No. 1 basketball goal with their son was that he'd love it.
They didn’t want him to burn out. They didn’t want him to resent it. They didn’t want Hunter to play basketball if he didn’t want to.
They also didn’t want to raise Hunter in the same North Omaha neighborhoods where some of the state’s best basketball talent was honed.
Jessica’s childhood street and her family has had a history of gang involvement. She wanted her youngest child completely shielded from that.
That's why he attended west Omaha schools: Fullerton Elementary, Buffett Middle and then Millard North. His parents — especially Trevis, who is head of transportation for Omaha Public Schools — had to withstand criticism from family members and friends who didn’t agree with their decision to place Hunter there.
But the parents were steadfast. Jessica rented out the house she owns in North Omaha. She got an apartment in northwest Omaha. Hunter began his freshman year in 2017.
Academically, this school of about 2,500 that consistently leads Nebraska in number of National Merit Scholars, was harder. Hunter had to learn how to study better and more effectively.
Athletically, it was also a challenge. Hunter, an awkward player through grade school who didn’t start on his middle school team, nevertheless made the varsity squad his freshman year.
He’d begun freshman year as a 5-10, 160-pound guard who sat the bench during the first part of the season. He was growing so quickly (he’d end the season 6-2) that with his long legs, long arms and big brown eyes, his team called him Bambi.
Bambi had a breakthrough, a terrific game caught on local TV.
By April of his freshman year, after a good showing at an AAU tournament in Indianapolis, the first college came calling: Drake offered a scholarship. It was soon followed by Ole Miss, an SEC team, and Iowa State of the Big 12. Then Creighton and Nebraska.
Hunter was off and flying on the court and in the imaginations of college coaches, who “have been calling or texting me every day.” He scored 18.2 points a game as a gangly sophomore, making The World-Herald's All-Nebraska third team. Another big AAU summer brought more attention. He ate breakfast at Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s home in November. He visited Gonzaga. The list on Cannon's wall continued to grow, as has Hunter and his national prominence. In an interview last week he said he was 6-5. His trademark hair is growing too.
Rivals.com now ranks him as a five-star prospect and the 20th best player in America in the 2021 class with potential to move up.
"He checks a lot of boxes," said Eric Bossi, a Kansas City, Kansas-based analyst with Rivals.com who has studied Hunter.
Box one: Hunter's current game is good. "He can handle the ball, he can shoot the ball," Bossi said. "He's got skill; he doesn't just rely on athleticism." Bossi has been studying athletes for 20 years, and called Hunter "as good, and likely the best I've ever seen" from Omaha.
Box two: Recruiting is a bet on the future, and Hunter's future game is predicted to be much better. Cannon, the Millard North coach, called Hunter one of the fastest-improving players he's ever seen. Hunter already is showing the grace of his light frame as well as what Bossi calls "a really surprising explosiveness."
Box three: Hunter is "the total package." Focused, humble, low-key. No drama. And he's got supportive parents.
* * *
So what’s it like to be Superman? Is it risky to fly so close to the sun? How does the flyer keep his size 12s on the ground?
It was hard at first to catch Hunter for those answers. But plenty of others in his orbit kept saying the same thing: Hunter just loves the sport and works hard at it. He doesn’t let it go to his head. He’s normal.
Says his father: He forgets his shoes! He forgets his keys!
Says his mother: He blocks out the attention and focuses on his goals.
Says his mother’s boyfriend, World-Herald assistant managing editor Thad Livingston, who oversees sports coverage: He can SLEEP! He puts his earbuds in, closes his eyes and is out.
Says his best friend, Carver: He’s goofy. He likes to laugh.
Says his sister Jerrica, whose closet Hunter raided when his feet got big enough to wear her Nike Air Jordans: He’s picky! Jerrica will take Hunter out to dinner and he’ll order the shrimp Alfredo, hold the shrimp.
Says Coach Cannon: He’s polite and thoughtful. Cannon likes how Hunter is nice to the children who bring their basketballs, shoes and programs for him to sign. Once after a game in Lincoln, Cannon watched his 9-year-old grandson, Eli Rempe, shag balls for Hunter. He heard Hunter tell Eli “thank you.”
Later, Cannon pulled the third-grader aside to say: Hunter absolutely should have thanked you for helping him. It’s the right thing to do. But a lot of people don’t do the simplest, rightest thing. Make sure you’re like Hunter in that respect. And he pulled Hunter aside to say, thank you for making a kid feel special.
Cannon, like the other adults in Hunter’s realm, feels protective about him. No interviews for Hunter before the two district games. No interviews after the second district game. Let him enjoy the moment of snipping the net, posing with the trophy.
Cannon finally let me come on Wednesday to his first-floor classroom with a framed drawing of JFK and two taped-together sheets of construction paper on which he’s kept track of all the college coaches who have visited this year. (Fifty are logged from September through March 3.)
Hunter’s not the only Mustang in demand. Senior Max Murrell, a high-flyer in the classroom with a beyond-perfect GPA and on the court as a shot-blocker at 6-9, is headed to Stanford in the fall.
Hunter had a short window to talk; he was getting out of school to ride to Lawrence, Kansas, for a Jayhawks game. The plan was to hit the road 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game and return in time for Hunter to be back in the classroom on Thursday.
Hunter was late for the interview. Cannon texted him. Nothing. Then he called him, and Hunter answered.
He was on his way. He just had to finish up a math test.
Cannon beamed. Math test, he repeated.
* * *
Seated in the back of Cannon’s classroom, Hunter wasn’t the hair-flying, arm-flying, leg-flying, fly-ying talent with the waistband of his white shorts rolled once, his day-glo orange sneakers making his feet seem airborne all the more.
He was a high school junior with a heavy backpack who’d just completed his Algebra II test and had just finished reading the novel for English class, the stunning Vietnam tale, “The Things They Carried.”
I’d been warned Hunter was quiet and shy. I found him to be warm and engaging.
What was it like to be him right now?
Hunter’s not going to lie. This is pretty fun.
“I just embrace it,” he said. “I like it. The attention is fine. It’s easy to block out. I know my goals.”
Which are?
Win state. Play in college. Make the March Madness tournament. Play professional ball.
I tell him that last one seems like most little-kid dreams that remain just that, dreams.
Hunter laughed at his memory of being 12, at how he didn’t feel like a basketball star then, at how he nevertheless loved basketball, kept working, kept growing and became more confident. How basketball isn’t a job for him, a chore.
He had one word:
“Joy.”
“It’s really fun,” he said.
Watching him play, that fact is obvious. He is not performing. He is playing. He does not mug or pout or look at the crowd. He's in another world.
How far will he ascend? Time will tell. For now, his promise hangs in the stars. This Superman has more high fly-ying to do.