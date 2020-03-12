Tammy Hancock, Jaxson, left, and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They were there to see Owen Hancock play for Wahoo.
LINCOLN — There was a steady stream of people going through Pinnacle Bank Arena’s south entrance Thursday morning, but it wasn’t the typical wave of hundreds.
Omaha Skutt and Norris fans arriving for the 9 a.m. game to open the Class B boys state basketball tournament were instead filing in two at a time.
That’s how it goes when attendance is limited to immediate family members and no students, pep bands or cheerleaders. Even aunts and uncles aren’t allowed because of the decision made Wednesday by the Lincoln and Lancaster County’s County Health Department.
The decision was made to limit fan attendance at this week’s three-day tournament because of the coronavirus disease that is spreading across the United States and around the globe.
Those in attendance began doing their best to create a festive atmosphere when the teams took the court at 8:26 a.m. for warmups.
Omaha Skutt players were mostly smiling as they walked to their locker room at the north end of PBA just before 8 a.m.
Skutt Athletic Director Donn Kasner said there were around 130 people on Skutt’s permitted-to-attend list that, besides family members, included school administrators, varsity players, coaches, and team support personnel — athletic trainers, student managers and scorekeepers.
Kasner said there was a gathering at one of the player's homes where parents provided the names of those who were attending.
At first, Kasner said the players were disappointed by how many people wouldn’t be able to attend. After reminding team members that another option could have been that the tournament wouldn’t be played at all, the players’ spirits picked up.
After the teams were introduced, players traded fist bumps instead of the traditional handshake at midcourt.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar and tournament director Jon Dolliver told Kasner fist or elbow would be acceptable in place of the traditional handshake.
Precisely at 9 a.m., Norris won the opening tipoff, and Norris junior Cade Rice scored the first basket of the game on a put-back on a missed shot by teammate Connor Price. An estimated 300, not 3,000 or more, roared in approval.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt takes on Norris during the first day of the Nebraska state high school basketball tournament with mostly empty stands.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski marks people's hands as they enter the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Tammy Hancock displays a button for Owen Hancock on the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Ted Crouchley, left, and Claire Pelan use hand sanitizer in the lobby of the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Claire's brother Kyle Pelan plays for Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld shoots a three-point basket against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Norris' Tate Crawford high-fives his team during introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
