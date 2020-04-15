American Legion regionals may be canceled, but Hastings will host the event again next year

After hearing mostly bad news this spring, the state’s American Legion program got some good news Wednesday.
Hastings was informed that it will be allowed to host the Mid-South Regional again in 2021. This year’s eight regionals recently were canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
“We just found out today that we’ll host again,” said Russ Kindig, Hastings’ upper-level Legion commissioner. “We were worried because there was no guarantee that was going to happen.”
Hastings was in the final year of its two-year contract to host the regional at Duncan Field. Kindig said the decision by the national office to cancel this year’s regionals and World Series was tough to take.
“We’d already done a lot of work preparing for it,” he said. “We were proud of the job we did last year and knew we’d do even better this year.”
Kindig added that last year’s regional was a success in large part because of the 100-plus volunteers who helped the eight-team event run smoothly.
“The city of Hastings really embraced it,” he said. “We got a lot of responses that we had done a good job.”
One of those responses came from a national tournament director who told Kindig that it was one of the best-run tournaments he’d ever seen.
It also helped that the two Nebraska representatives — Fremont First State Bank and Hastings Five Points Bank — made deep runs in the tourney to keep the grandstand packed. Fremont went 2-2 while Hastings went 3-2 before being eliminated in the semifinal.
Missouri champion Festus defeated Arkansas champion Bryant in the final.
Kindig said it also was a positive that historic Duncan Field, which opened in 1941, had artificial turf installed in the infield last year.
“We had a lot of rain leading up to the tournament and without that turf, our schedule would have gotten way behind,” he said. “It really helped keep things on time.”
Kindig said being able to host the regional again next year takes some of the sting out of this Legion season, which is still on hold. State officials have said they hope to salvage part of the season in Nebraska, though other states already have canceled.
“We felt like we were going to have another strong team this year,” he said. “I feel really bad for the seniors.”
Kindig also said that Hastings plans to put in another bid to host the Mid-South Regional in 2022 and 2023.
“We know that we’ve got it next year and we’re hoping we get it for the two years after that,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
