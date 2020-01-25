A comprehensive list of the top 10 times in each event in Nebraska high school state swimming history.

Last updated: Jan. 27, 2020.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 1:31.47

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 1:32.37

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 1:32.75

Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 1:32.87

Millard South, 2012 1:32.89

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 1:33.12

Millard South, 2013 1:33.31

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 1:33.39

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 1:33.40

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 1:33.56

200-yard freestyle

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 1:37.29p

Michael Mollak, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2015 1:38.54p

Chuck Sharpe, Omaha Westside, 1977 1:39.24

Billy Kunkel, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 1:39.51p

Caleb Schuermann, Om. Creighton Prep, 2011 1:39.70

Zac Samland, Omaha Westside, 2004 1:39.83

Matthew Novinski, Grand Island, 2017 1:39.86

Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 2017 1:40.08p

Doug Humphrey, Omaha Westside, 1991 1:40.17

Chris Mailliard, Omaha Westside, 1992 1:40.33

Pat Militti, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 1:40.51p

200-yard individual medley

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 1:45.50p

Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLVS, 2019 1:47.91

Will Raynor, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2012 1:50.41p

Adam Beckman, Kearney, 2005 1:50.51

Conner Funke, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 1:50.91

P.J. Wiseman, Ralston, 1991 1:51.32

Ross Pantano, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 1:51.49

Ryan Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 1:51.62

Caleb Schuermann, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 1:52.25

Lance Culjat, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2016 1:52.44

50-yard freestyle

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 19.83

Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 20.17

David Morrow, Norfolk, 1997 20.45p

Sean Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 20.58

Ryan Miksch, Columbus, 2012 20.64

Coley Stickels, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1995 20.66p

Ryan Bubb, Lincoln East, 2009 20.66

Bryon Butts, Bellevue East, 1991 20.80

Billy Kunkel, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 20.88

Scott Cain, South Sioux City, 2018 20.98

1-meter diving

Will Gottsch, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2016 595.90

Dave Keane, Omaha Westside, 1976 574.74

Austin Alexander, Lincoln Northeast, 2015 558.45

Lawrence Roddick, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1984 526.60

Joey Weber, Ralston/Omaha Gross. 2015 525.05

Addison Boschult, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 2012 511.05

Jim Weyhrauch, Lincoln Southeast, 1977 510.75

David Goodwin, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1978 510.75

Flip Crummer, Omaha Central, 1981 509.85

Zach Boyd, Millard South, 2019 501.20

100-yard butterfly

Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 47.54

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 48.68

Ryan Bubb, Lincoln East, 2009 48.92p

Ryan Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 49.07

David Lammel, Millard South, 1983 49.34

Garrett Cadotte, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 2014 49.52

Tony Lazzaretti, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1981 49.63

Mateo Miceli, Millard West, 2019 49.76p

Colin LaFave, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 49.78p

David Foster, Lincoln High, 1995 49.82

Ansel Lindner, Papillion-La Vista, 1999 49.82

100-yard freestyle

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 43.97

Ryan Miksch, Columbus, 2011 44.51

Sean Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 44.89

Billy Kunkel, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 45.32

Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 45.33

Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 45.39

Coley Stickels, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1996 45.54

Chuck Sharpe, Omaha Westside, 1977 45.56

P.J. Wiseman, Ralston, 1992 45.70

Cameron Carney, Norfolk, 2017 45.83p

500-yard freestyle

Jonathan Nowinski, Grand Island, 2019 4:32.04p

Caleb Schuermann, Om. Creighton Prep, 2009 4:34.76

Doug Humphrey, Omaha Westside, 1991 4:35.43p

Mark Dietrich, Omaha Westside, 1986 4:36.70

Brent Harvey, Papillion-La Vista, 1990 4:36.82

Vladislav Blazhievskiy, Lin. Southwest, 2015 4:37.05p

Tim Golliglee, Papillion-La Vista, 1981 4:37.47

P.J. Wiseman, Ralston, 1992 4:37.72

Clark Cheney, Bellevue West, 1982 4:37.97

Brandon Abboud, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 4:38.24

200-yard freestyle relay

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 1:22.09

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 1:23.45

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 1:24.15

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 1:24.35

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2012 1:24.42

Omaha Burke, 2014 1:24.43p

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 1:24.46

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 1:24.96

Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 1:25.04

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2016 1:25.26

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 1:25.74

100-yard backstroke

Matthew Novinski, Grand Island, 2017 48.72

Colin LaFave, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 49.40p

Will Raynor, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 49.43

Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 49.48

Robert Glover, Millard South, 2013 49.49

Ross Pantano, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 49.80

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 49.98

Mateo Miceli, Millard West, 2019 50.07

Mark Cavanaugh, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 50.29

Collin McKelvey, Kearney, 2018 50.50p

100-yard breaststroke

Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 52.92p*

Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 55.17

Conner Funke, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 55.74

Michael Mollak, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2015 55.76p

David Anderson, Millard South, 1998 56.10

Sean Kelly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2002 56.29p

Alexander Petty, Lincoln East, 2019 56.60

Lance Culjat, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2016 56.64

Peter Bailis, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2007 56.87p

Isaac Springer, Millard West, 2012 56.92p

400-yard freestyle relay

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 3:02.23

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 3:05.49

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 3:05.68

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 3:05.82

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 3:05.93

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 3:06.67

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 3:07.66

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 3:08.06

Ralston, 1992 3:08.55

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 3:09.39

Top 10 team scores

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 475

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 451

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 449.5

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2016 430

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 411

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 409.5

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 409

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 404

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 369

Omaha Westside, 1971 325

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay

Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:39.68

Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:41.39

Lincoln Southwest, 2018 1:44.12p

Lincoln Southwest, 2015 1:45.01

Omaha Marian, 2019 1:45.46

Lincoln Pius X, 2018 1:45.76

Omaha Marian, 2018 1:46.06

Millard West, 2003 1:46.35

Lincoln Southwest, 2019 1:46.76

Millard West, 2010 1:46.97

200-yard freestyle

Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:48.74

Jenn Kocsis, Omaha Marian, 2004 1:49.87

Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2015 1:50.11p

Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2000 1:50.65p

Shandra Johnson, Omaha North, 1995 1:50.77

Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:50.97

Beth Roach, Omaha Marian, 2003 1:51.80

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Om. Westside, 2014 1:51.85

Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2019 1:51.93

Linda Rosenberg, Omaha Westside, 1986 1:52.29

200-yard individual medley

Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 2:00:57

Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2018 2:01.39p

Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 2:02.63

Karen Criss, Omaha Marian, 2006 2:03.56

Shandra Johnson, Omaha North, 1997 2:03.64

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Om. Westside, 2015 2:03.64

Sarah Dance, Lincoln Southeast, 2000 2:04.80

Kaitlin Arntz, Millard West, 2006 2:05.29

Dana Posthuma, Omaha Burke, 2015 2:05.58

Anna Kokensparger, Omaha Duchesne, 2009 2:05.83

50-yard freestyle

Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 22.77

Naeleah Hadford, Omaha Marian, 2017 23.04

Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 23.07

Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2001 23.20

Clara Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 23.34

Laura Miksch, Columbus, 2014 23.38

Erin Holtmeyer, Omaha Marian, 2003 23.39

Emily Pufall, Millard West, 2003 23.43

Alexandra Bilunas, Omaha Duchesne, 2009 23.54

Elizabeth McGinn, Millard West, 2011 23.56

1-meter diving

Taylor Carter, Omaha Marian, 2015 526.00

Elizabeth Howorth, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2013 497.50

Kelly Straub, Omaha Marian, 2015 491.55

Jessica Warak, Bellevue West, 2017 484.25

Anna Howorth, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2014 476.00

Jodi Janssen, Papillion-La Vista, 1994 475.85

Lilly Hinrichs, Lincoln Southeast, 2011 469.55

Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, 2018 466.55

Becki Clark, Omaha Marian, 1986 465.55

100-yard butterfly

Kaitlyn Witt, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 54.48

Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2018 54.61

Dana Posthuma, Omaha Burke, 2015 54.83

Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 54.86

Shannon Guy, Millard West, 2010 55.05

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Omaha Westside, 2016 55.78

Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 2018 55.94

Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 55.98

Tara Goss, Millard West, 2015 56.01

Clara Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 56.02

100-yard freestyle

Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 49.48

Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 50.10p

Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2001 50.43p

Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2015 51.00

Naeleah Hadford, Omaha Marian, 2017 51.00

Beth Roach, Omaha Marian, 2003 51.18

Erin Holtmeyer, Omaha Marian, 2003 51.21

Emily Pufall, Millard West, 2003 51.55

Emma O’Connell, Millard West, 2009 51.64p

Amy Tidball, Lincoln High, 1987 51.66

500-yard freestyle

Jenn Kocsis, Omaha Marian, 2006 4:53.36

Shandra Johnson, Omaha North, 1997 4:54.18

Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 4:55.37

Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 4:59.02

Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2000 5:02.50

Mollie McNeel, Lincoln Northeast, 2010 5:02.90

Erin Holtmeyer, Omaha Marian, 2003 5:03.27

Holly Hopson, Millard North, 2015 5:03.68

Jenny Melrose, Papillion-La Vista, 1990 5:04.14

200-yard freestyle relay

Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:33.85

Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:34.75

Omaha Marian, 2003 1:35.03

Lincoln Southwest, 2018 1:35.42

Lincoln Southwest, 2015 1:35.49

Lincoln Southwest, 2014 1:35.73

Millard West, 2009 1:35.61

Omaha Marian, 2004 1:35.66

Millard West, 2003 1:35.87

Omaha Marian, 2017 1:36.04

100-yard backstroke

Clara Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 54.67p

Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, 2018 55.40

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Omaha Westside, 2015 55.70p

Karen Criss, Omaha Marian, 2006 56.27

Elizabeth Richardson, Omaha Burke, 2018 56.35

Ali Petersen, Omaha North, 1998 56.88p

Brynn Robertson, Omaha Marian, 2015 56.90

Heather Welch, Millard South, 1991 56.94

Emma Walz, Fremont, 2019 56.95

Shelby Mullendore, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 56.98p

100-yard breaststroke

Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:01.65p

Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:02.24

Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 2018 1:02.43

Jessie Bailis, Millard North, 2003 1:02.86

Jocelyn Randby, Omaha Marian, 2018 1:03.21

Kaitlyn Witt, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 1:03.68

Afton Robertson, Omaha Marian, 2009 1:03.69

Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 1:04.23

Elizabeth Gregory, Papillion-La Vista, 2003 1:04.33

Heather Schwab, Lincoln East, 1998 1:04.37p

Shannon Guy, Millard West, 2010 1:04.37

400-yard freestyle relay

Lincoln Southwest, 2016 3:25.16

Lincoln Southwest, 2018 3:27.82

Lincoln Southwest, 2015 3:28.10

Omaha Marian, 2004 3:28.81

Lincoln Southwest, 2017 3:29.40

Millard West, 2009 3:29.49

Omaha Marian, 2005 3:29.68

Omaha Duchesne, 2009 3:30.33

Millard West, 2011 3:30.95

Lincoln Southwest, 2019 3:31.44

Top 10 team scores

Lincoln Southwest, 2017 496.5

Lincoln Southwest, 2016 455

Lincoln Southwest, 2018 417.5

Omaha Marian, 2016 367.5

Omaha Marian, 2015 357

Lincoln Southwest, 2015 356.5

Omaha Marian, 2018 332

Lincoln Southwest, 2014 330

Omaha Marian, 2005 328

Omaha Marian, 2000 307.5

p — Mark set in prelims. For diving, only scores from state championship are eligible. Only leadoff legs on 200 and 400 freestyle relays are eligible.

* — National record

