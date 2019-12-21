Check out a list of all the Nebraska high school football players that passed, rushed or received 1,000 yards this season.

RUSHING

(Bobby Mills 1,000-Yard Club)

8-1: Keaton Van Housen, Osceola/High Plains, 2,283

C-1: Trevin Luben, Wahoo, 2,136

A: Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West, 2,100

C-2: Eli Larson, St. Paul, 2,050

B: Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff, 2,014

Jackson Perrien, Sutton, 1,991

Isaiah Harris, Millard South, 1,859

Jase Williams, Burwell, 1,764

Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD, 1,750

Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,703

8-2: Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 1,682

Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast, 1,655

Ryan Lauby, Overton, 1,618

Gabe Conant, Adams Central, 1,617

Cade Wiseman, Sutton, 1,607

Caden Egr, Yutan, 1,600

Carson Oestreich, Pierce, 1,575

Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton, 1,573

Jacob Krul, Scottsbluff, 1,571

Taylor Wemhoff, Humphrey SF, 1,545

Brett Tinker, Pierce, 1,535

Dylan Soule, Osceola, High Plains, 1,523

Tommy Stevens, Ord, 1,521

Isaac Noyd, Cross County, 1,514

Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County, 1,513

Justin Erb, Wakefield, 1,510

6-M: Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy, 1,491

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 1,483

Jacob Hoffmann, Plainview, 1,472

Serbando Diaz, Dundy Co.-Stratton, 1,450

Tommy Watson, Sioux County, 1,435

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 1,414

Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction, 1,414

Andrew Bednar, Millard North, 1,411

Keithan Stafford, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,405

Ethan Mullally, North Bend, 1,402

Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman, 1,401

Waylon Schneider, Cody-Kilgore, 1,377

Pierce Utterback, Hitchcock County, 1,362

Haydon Olds, Minatare, 1,355

Clayton Denker, David City, 1,353

Will Lawrence, St. Edward, 1,347

Davon Brees, Centennial, 1,347

Dex Larsen, Blair, 1,329

Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South, 1,307

David Reazola, Harvard, 1,300

Carter Seim, Cross County, 1,293

Caleb Moural, Aurora, 1,290

TJ Urban, Millard South, 1,285

Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran, 1,281

Eddie Gonzalez, Minden, 1,276

Miko Maessner, Kearney, 1,264

Mason Nieman, Waverly, 1,256

Dominic Darrah, Palmyra, 1,248

Wyatt Wagner, CWCE, 1,233

David Lilly, Wahoo Neumann, 1,228

Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 1,223

Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke, 1,218

Elijah Heusinkvelt, Overton, 1,213

Nick Sich, Papillion-La Vista South, 1,200

Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood, 1,197

Romeo White, Santee, 1,190

Austin Dormann, Garden County, 1,189

Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, 1,184

Paxton Ross, Cambridge, 1,177

Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 1,164

Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 1,162

Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,160

Reid Korth, Wayne, 1,156

Tony Murray, Boys Town, 1,156

Jaron Meyer, Oakland-Craig, 1,143

Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside, 1,143

Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley, 1,133

Rashad Madden, Ralston, 1,128

Jackson Ramold, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 1,120

Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 1,117

Braden Klover, Southern, 1,104

Aidan Aldana, Neb. City Lourdes, 1,104

Cayden Loomis, Deshler, 1,103

Brody Nelson, Beatrice, 1,101

Derek Gibson, Maxwell, 1,095

Corbin Jernigan, McCook, 1,091

Cody Wright, North Platte, 1,085

Tyler Larby, West Holt, 1,083

Nolan Belt, Emerson-Hubbard, 1,078

Brian Turek, Hemingford, 1,074

Spencer Denaeyer, Mullen, 1,058

Jimmy Allen, Crofton, 1,056

Colton Stubbs, Eustis-Farnam, 1,045

Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth, 1,045

Connor Floyd, Sutherland, 1,041

Dylan Vogt, Pender, 1,039

Bryce Classen, Humphrey, LHF, 1,035

Tyler Schleeman, Maywood/Hayes Center, 1,023

Zane Schawang, Waverly, 1,022

Cole Siems, Tri County, 1,016

Colby Coons, Twin Loup, 1,015

Eli Macke, Clearwater, Orchard, 1,011

Triston Nicks, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,008

Jacob Keiser, Hartington CC, 1,006

Justus Bader, GI Heartland Lutheran, 1,005

Quinston Larsen, GI Heartland Lutheran, 1,002

Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle, 1,001

Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central, 1,001

PASSING

B: Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 3,421

Nick Bohn, Bennington, 3,121

C-2: Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD, 2,972

A: Nate Glantz, Bellevue West, 2,943

8-2: Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton, 2,780

Jarrett Synek, Hastings, 2,524

8-1: Paxton Ross, Cambridge, 2.373

Austin Endorf, North Bend, 2,367

6-M: Justus Bader, GI Heartland Lutheran, 2,329

C-1: Evan Johnson, Adams Central, 2,224

Clayton Murphy, Ogallala, 2,118

Aidan Oerter, Norris, 2,079

Hunter Charf, Neligh-Oakdale, 2,072

Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 1,986

Blake Denson, Broken Bow, 1,941

Carson Cahoy, Grand Island, 1,920

Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central , 1,912

Reid Burke, Omaha Burke, 1,893

Michael Rutherford, Central City, 1,876

Hunter Haughton, Fullerton, 1,875

Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 1,869

Jack Cooper, Fremont, 1,812

Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 1,811

Hunter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood, 1,792

Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 1,780

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 1,776

Jordan Williams, Nebraska City, 1,722

Tristan Gomes, Millard West, 1,718

Ty Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 1,711

John Coniglio, Om. Creighton Prep, 1,679

Griffin Hendricks, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,629

Rans Sanders, GI Northwest, 1,621

Daylan Russell, Alma, 1,610

Noah Okraska, Harvard, 1,584

Russell Martinez, Grand Island CC, 1,576

Trevor Dubray, Alliance, 1,545

Connor Crandall, Papillion-LV South, 1,538

Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley, 1,479

Bailey Belt, Shelby-Rising City, 1,463

Jaden Jones, Arcadia, Loup City, 1,455

Gavin Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,447

Jake McGregor, Omaha Gross, 1,444

Paxton Ross, Cambridge, 1,429

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial, 1,428

Zach Smith, Ord, 1,423

Braedyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley, 1,418

Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, 1,402

Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle, 1,388

Ben DeMayo, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 1,381

Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 1,380

Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran, 1,373

Jake Jarzynka, Ravenna, 1,354

Tanner Fangmeyer, Eustis-Farnam, 1,349

Will Lawrence, St. Edward, 1,347

Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus, 1,339

Elliott Brown, Elkhorn South, 1,330

Patrick Hansen, Creek Valley, 1,313

DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star, 1,302

Tommy Watson, Sioux County, 1,297

Braden Benes, Boone Central, 1,293

Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest , 1,270

Trevor Dworak, Aurora, 1,262

Brian Seaberg, Nebraska Lutheran, 1,253

Dominic Darrah, Palmyra, 1,252

Nate Christensen, Plainview, 1,245

Jace Leibhart, Anselmo-Merna , 1,245

Will Ackerman, Crawford, 1,244

Jake Ridder, Fremont Bergan, 1,239

Zane Flores, Gretna, 1,238

Barak Birch, Burwell, 1,232

Riley Hoetfelker, Logan View/SS, 1,224

TJ Urban, Millard South, 1,223

Conner Schutz, Elwood, 1,218

Colton Thomsen, Oakland-Craig, 1,207

Mason Walsh, O’Neill, 1,203

Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler, 1,188

Eli Waring, Johnson County, 1,159

Christiano Barrientos, Omaha South, 1,156

Carter Schnoor, Randolph, 1,113

Jon Keller, Valentine, 1,110

Ruger Reimers, Palmer, 1,108

Luke Carritt, Mead, 1,094

Kaleb Carpenter, Lexington, 1,091

CJ Fleeman, Columbus, 1,087

Jack Kildow, Bayard, 1,071

Caleb Kearnes, Homer, 1,055

Anthony Walker, Gering, 1,042

Jason Stewart, Blair, 1,040

Carter Frenzen, Twin River, 1,034

Conner Phillips, Sandhills Valley, 1,031

Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion-LaVista, 1,026

Cooper Ebeling, Diller-Odell, 1,014

Tyler Ruhl, Centura, 1,004

Dolan Pospichal, North Central, 1,003

Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic, 1,000

RECEIVING

8-1: Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge, 1,508

8-2: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 1,353

6-M: Quinston Larsen, GI Heartland, 1,328

A: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West, 1,185

Julian Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale, 1,160

Noah Schutte, Laurel-CC, 1,102

Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke, 1,072

Broc Douglass, Grand island, 1,016

Recommended for you

