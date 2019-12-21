Check out a list of all the Nebraska high school football players that passed, rushed or received 1,000 yards this season.
RUSHING
(Bobby Mills 1,000-Yard Club)
8-1: Keaton Van Housen, Osceola/High Plains, 2,283
C-1: Trevin Luben, Wahoo, 2,136
A: Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West, 2,100
C-2: Eli Larson, St. Paul, 2,050
B: Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff, 2,014
Jackson Perrien, Sutton, 1,991
Isaiah Harris, Millard South, 1,859
Jase Williams, Burwell, 1,764
Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD, 1,750
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,703
8-2: Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 1,682
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast, 1,655
Ryan Lauby, Overton, 1,618
Gabe Conant, Adams Central, 1,617
Cade Wiseman, Sutton, 1,607
Carson Oestreich, Pierce, 1,575
Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton, 1,573
Jacob Krul, Scottsbluff, 1,571
Taylor Wemhoff, Humphrey SF, 1,545
Brett Tinker, Pierce, 1,535
Dylan Soule, Osceola, High Plains, 1,523
Tommy Stevens, Ord, 1,521
Isaac Noyd, Cross County, 1,514
Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County, 1,513
Justin Erb, Wakefield, 1,510
6-M: Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy, 1,491
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 1,483
Jacob Hoffmann, Plainview, 1,472
Serbando Diaz, Dundy Co.-Stratton, 1,450
Tommy Watson, Sioux County, 1,435
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 1,414
Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction, 1,414
Andrew Bednar, Millard North, 1,411
Keithan Stafford, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,405
Ethan Mullally, North Bend, 1,402
Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman, 1,401
Waylon Schneider, Cody-Kilgore, 1,377
Pierce Utterback, Hitchcock County, 1,362
Haydon Olds, Minatare, 1,355
Clayton Denker, David City, 1,353
Will Lawrence, St. Edward, 1,347
Davon Brees, Centennial, 1,347
Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South, 1,307
David Reazola, Harvard, 1,300
Carter Seim, Cross County, 1,293
Caleb Moural, Aurora, 1,290
TJ Urban, Millard South, 1,285
Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran, 1,281
Eddie Gonzalez, Minden, 1,276
Miko Maessner, Kearney, 1,264
Mason Nieman, Waverly, 1,256
Dominic Darrah, Palmyra, 1,248
Wyatt Wagner, CWCE, 1,233
David Lilly, Wahoo Neumann, 1,228
Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 1,223
Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke, 1,218
Elijah Heusinkvelt, Overton, 1,213
Nick Sich, Papillion-La Vista South, 1,200
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood, 1,197
Romeo White, Santee, 1,190
Austin Dormann, Garden County, 1,189
Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, 1,184
Paxton Ross, Cambridge, 1,177
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 1,164
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 1,162
Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,160
Tony Murray, Boys Town, 1,156
Jaron Meyer, Oakland-Craig, 1,143
Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside, 1,143
Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley, 1,133
Rashad Madden, Ralston, 1,128
Jackson Ramold, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 1,120
Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 1,117
Braden Klover, Southern, 1,104
Aidan Aldana, Neb. City Lourdes, 1,104
Cayden Loomis, Deshler, 1,103
Brody Nelson, Beatrice, 1,101
Derek Gibson, Maxwell, 1,095
Corbin Jernigan, McCook, 1,091
Cody Wright, North Platte, 1,085
Tyler Larby, West Holt, 1,083
Nolan Belt, Emerson-Hubbard, 1,078
Brian Turek, Hemingford, 1,074
Spencer Denaeyer, Mullen, 1,058
Jimmy Allen, Crofton, 1,056
Colton Stubbs, Eustis-Farnam, 1,045
Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth, 1,045
Connor Floyd, Sutherland, 1,041
Dylan Vogt, Pender, 1,039
Bryce Classen, Humphrey, LHF, 1,035
Tyler Schleeman, Maywood/Hayes Center, 1,023
Zane Schawang, Waverly, 1,022
Cole Siems, Tri County, 1,016
Colby Coons, Twin Loup, 1,015
Eli Macke, Clearwater, Orchard, 1,011
Triston Nicks, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,008
Jacob Keiser, Hartington CC, 1,006
Justus Bader, GI Heartland Lutheran, 1,005
Quinston Larsen, GI Heartland Lutheran, 1,002
Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle, 1,001
Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central, 1,001
PASSING
B: Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 3,421
Nick Bohn, Bennington, 3,121
C-2: Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD, 2,972
A: Nate Glantz, Bellevue West, 2,943
8-2: Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton, 2,780
Jarrett Synek, Hastings, 2,524
8-1: Paxton Ross, Cambridge, 2.373
Austin Endorf, North Bend, 2,367
6-M: Justus Bader, GI Heartland Lutheran, 2,329
C-1: Evan Johnson, Adams Central, 2,224
Clayton Murphy, Ogallala, 2,118
Aidan Oerter, Norris, 2,079
Hunter Charf, Neligh-Oakdale, 2,072
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 1,986
Blake Denson, Broken Bow, 1,941
Carson Cahoy, Grand Island, 1,920
Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central , 1,912
Reid Burke, Omaha Burke, 1,893
Michael Rutherford, Central City, 1,876
Hunter Haughton, Fullerton, 1,875
Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 1,869
Jack Cooper, Fremont, 1,812
Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 1,811
Hunter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood, 1,792
Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 1,780
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 1,776
Jordan Williams, Nebraska City, 1,722
Tristan Gomes, Millard West, 1,718
Ty Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 1,711
John Coniglio, Om. Creighton Prep, 1,679
Griffin Hendricks, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,629
Rans Sanders, GI Northwest, 1,621
Daylan Russell, Alma, 1,610
Noah Okraska, Harvard, 1,584
Russell Martinez, Grand Island CC, 1,576
Trevor Dubray, Alliance, 1,545
Connor Crandall, Papillion-LV South, 1,538
Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley, 1,479
Bailey Belt, Shelby-Rising City, 1,463
Jaden Jones, Arcadia, Loup City, 1,455
Gavin Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,447
Jake McGregor, Omaha Gross, 1,444
Paxton Ross, Cambridge, 1,429
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial, 1,428
Braedyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley, 1,418
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, 1,402
Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle, 1,388
Ben DeMayo, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 1,381
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 1,380
Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran, 1,373
Jake Jarzynka, Ravenna, 1,354
Tanner Fangmeyer, Eustis-Farnam, 1,349
Will Lawrence, St. Edward, 1,347
Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus, 1,339
Elliott Brown, Elkhorn South, 1,330
Patrick Hansen, Creek Valley, 1,313
DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star, 1,302
Tommy Watson, Sioux County, 1,297
Braden Benes, Boone Central, 1,293
Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest , 1,270
Trevor Dworak, Aurora, 1,262
Brian Seaberg, Nebraska Lutheran, 1,253
Dominic Darrah, Palmyra, 1,252
Nate Christensen, Plainview, 1,245
Jace Leibhart, Anselmo-Merna , 1,245
Will Ackerman, Crawford, 1,244
Jake Ridder, Fremont Bergan, 1,239
Zane Flores, Gretna, 1,238
Barak Birch, Burwell, 1,232
Riley Hoetfelker, Logan View/SS, 1,224
TJ Urban, Millard South, 1,223
Conner Schutz, Elwood, 1,218
Colton Thomsen, Oakland-Craig, 1,207
Mason Walsh, O’Neill, 1,203
Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler, 1,188
Eli Waring, Johnson County, 1,159
Christiano Barrientos, Omaha South, 1,156
Carter Schnoor, Randolph, 1,113
Jon Keller, Valentine, 1,110
Ruger Reimers, Palmer, 1,108
Luke Carritt, Mead, 1,094
Kaleb Carpenter, Lexington, 1,091
CJ Fleeman, Columbus, 1,087
Jack Kildow, Bayard, 1,071
Caleb Kearnes, Homer, 1,055
Anthony Walker, Gering, 1,042
Jason Stewart, Blair, 1,040
Carter Frenzen, Twin River, 1,034
Conner Phillips, Sandhills Valley, 1,031
Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion-LaVista, 1,026
Cooper Ebeling, Diller-Odell, 1,014
Tyler Ruhl, Centura, 1,004
Dolan Pospichal, North Central, 1,003
Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic, 1,000
RECEIVING
8-1: Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge, 1,508
8-2: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 1,353
6-M: Quinston Larsen, GI Heartland, 1,328
A: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West, 1,185
Julian Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale, 1,160
Noah Schutte, Laurel-CC, 1,102
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke, 1,072
Broc Douglass, Grand island, 1,016
WR Zavier Betts, Bellevue West, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Three-time member of the All-Nebraska team caught 17 touchdown passes to set the Class A record with 46. Committed to Nebraska.
WR Broc Douglass, Grand Island, 6-1, 160, Sr.
The Islanders’ first 1,000-yard receiver, who caught 14 TD passes, never left the field since he was their free safety and kick returner.
OL Thomas Ault, Bellevue West, 6-5, 280, Sr.
“Extremely physical in the run game and marries that to being excellent in pass protection," coach Mike Huffman said.
OL Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 265, Jr.
“The best lineman we’ve had in years," coach Brett Froendt said. A three-year starter, he also made 75 tackles and blocked two kicks.
OL Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-2, 250, So.
The first lineman ever taken All-Nebraska as a sophomore, he opened big holes for the Vikings’ runners.
OL Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South, 6-9, 285, Jr.
A Nebraska commitment with a year to go, he possesses excellent knee bend and “great feet for a big man," according to coach Guy Rosenberg.
OL Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast, 6-3, 285, Sr.
Was an early walk-on commitment for the Huskers. He started three years for the Knights.
QB Nate Glantz, Bellevue West, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Led the Thunderbirds to an undefeated season by throwing for 2,943 yards and 36 touchdowns. “He proved to be an elite decision maker," coach Mike Huffman said.
QB Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Jr.
The Warriors rode him to the state finals. He threw for 1,986 yards and rushed for 872 with 39 total touchdowns.
RB Jay Ducker, Bellevue West, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Returns to the All-Nebraska team and leaves Class A as its all-time leading scorer. His 110 touchdowns are the most ever in 11-man ball in the state.
RB Isaiah Harris, Millard South, 5-8, 185, Sr.
The three-year starter averaged 11.3 yards a carry in a 1,859-yard season with 30 total touchdowns. Career totals: 3,468 yards rushing, 52 total touchdowns.
K Dietrick Stoltz, Grand Island CC, 5-10, 150, Sr.
Strongest leg in the state. He had a 53-yard field goal and two 50-yarders while going 9 of 15. Set Class C-2’s career record with 21 field goals.
DL Dane Christensen, Millard West, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Spent a lot of time in opponents' backfields. Had 14 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered two. Broke up six passes and made 77 tackles.
DL Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South, 6-3, 280, Sr.
Wyoming landed the rare four-year lineman starter at a metro area
school. The two-time All-Nebraska pick started both ways and had 42 tackles and 47 pancake blocks.
DL Matt Thompson, Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Sr.
A disrupter at defensive end with 20 of his 53 tackles resulting in losses. “He was excellent against the run and pass and became extremely good taking on pullers in the counter game," coach Mike Huffman said.
LB Caleb Francl, Grand Island, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Coach Jeff Tomlin said Francl “is one of Grand Island’s best-ever players. Best outside linebacker in the last 20 years.” Made 87 tackles, including 14 for losses.
LB Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 185, Sr.
The Warriors’ defensive leader, who will walk on at NU, made 110 tackles with five sacks. “He’s a dynamic, intelligent playmaker," coach Brett Froendt said.
LB Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, 5-9, 175, Jr.
“Our best defensive player and leading tackler," Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said. “A good old throwback tough football player. McDonnell had 95 tackles, 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.
DB Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Notre Dame-bound, he was feared on either side of the ball. He made 50 solo tackles and three interceptions. On offense, he had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and finished with 2,978 yards and 40 total touchdowns.
DB Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Did it all again for the SkyHawks as they repeated as undefeated Class B state champions behind the North Dakota State pledge. Had five picks and 52 tackles on defense, 3,190 yards of total offense.
DB Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 160, Jr.
Already garnering high-Power Five conference offers, he gave up only six catches going into the state final and intercepted four passes. His role on offense increased.
DB Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 190, Sr.
The Division I offers kept coming for him after a season with 71 tackles, six breakups and an interception. “Physical, fast and smart," Bellevue West’s Mike Huffman said.
DB Dalys Beanum, Millard West, 6-0, 170, Sr.
A two-way standout for the Wildcats, he had 24 tackles, six breakups and an interception. He also was their leading receiver with 28 catches for 746 yards and eight TDs.
A/P Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff, 6-3, 225, Sr.
The athlete/punter tag fits him to a T. Remember his punt that went 75 yards in the air against Skutt after chasing down a snap into the end zone? Scored 35 touchdowns this year, 53 for his career.
