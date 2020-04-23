“We’ve grown every year so I know this is something that a lot of families want,” Jeff Leise said about the Nebraska Prospects select team. “It gives our players the chance to compete in some big-time tournaments.”
Athletes hoping to play American Legion baseball this summer aren’t the only ones feeling the sting of disappointment.
That also goes for the players seeking to play for the Nebraska Prospects select team.
“We don’t know how things are going to shake out,” co-founder and organizational head coach Jeff Leise said. “The worst-cast scenario is that everything gets canceled, but we’re hoping that won’t be the case.”
Leise said the organization started five years ago to give elite players the opportunity to showcase their talents. The Prospects began as a fall league but last year offered a summer league, an alternative to Legion baseball.
There are now 15 fall teams and five summer teams.
“We’ve grown every year so I know this is something that a lot of families want,” Leise said. “It gives our players the chance to compete in some big-time tournaments.”
He added that Prospects is not for everyone but gives talented high school players the chance to get noticed.
“We take part in national tournaments that draw a lot of coaches and scouts,” he said. “They like the fact that they can see so many quality players in one place.”
Leise, who founded the organization with three others, is the voice of experience. He was a two-time all-state selection at Omaha Creighton Prep before moving on to Nebraska, where he was a member of the 2001 and 2002 College World Series teams.
He was a career .346 hitter for the Huskers and a three-year starter in center field.
Leise, who works as a real estate agent, concentrates on player development while others handle recruitment.
“We feel that we all bring something special to Prospects,” he said. “We try to do what AAU teams do for basketball, and that’s to give these players the exposure they want.”
But despite those plans, the Prospects organization finds itself playing the same waiting game as the state’s Legion program. Everything is on hold because of coronavirus concerns.
As a former player, Leise said he definitely can sympathize.
“Everybody wants to get out and play,” he said. “I feel like we could fill some extra teams but right now we’re all on hold.”
That hold edict potentially will wipe out a tournament scheduled for June 11-13 at Lincoln’s Haymarket Park.
“I’m hoping we’ll be able to look back in five to 10 years and say we all became better people for this,” Leise said. “But for all the guys who have put in so much hard work to prepare for this baseball season, it’s a tough pill to swallow.”
Legion tourneys canceled
The Nebraska American Legion athletic committee has officially canceled all area and state postseason tournaments because of coronavirus concerns.
All tournament host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season.
A statement on the Legion website says it’s still possible that some games could be played this season.
“It is the intention of the committee to hold as much of or any part of a playing season here in Nebraska that the situation allows,’’ the statement says. “And to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.’’
The national Legion office canceled all eight regionals and the World Series earlier this month.
