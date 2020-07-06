KEARNEY, Neb. — All 90 players in Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl reported to the start of training camp Monday having passed health protocols and temperature checks, game officials said.
There were three late roster changes. For the North, Nebraska walk-on lineman Keegan Menning from Fremont is replacing Ryan Fenoglio from Omaha Roncalli. Menning was on the original roster in February but not on last month’s updated list. For the South, Paxton Swanson of Platteview has replaced his high school teammate, Tanner Millikan, and Seth Firmanik of Fairbury has replaced Tim Proloupek of Plattsmouth.
The Shrine game is 2 p.m. Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium and will be telecast on NET.
