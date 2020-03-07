LINCOLN — News that Alexis Markowski tied a 36-year-old Class A record for scoring in a state tournament might give off a distinct first impression of the Lincoln Pius X standout.
However, visiting with Markowski and hearing her coach and teammates talk about her is likely to take one in a different direction.
In an era that seems to celebrate the me-first type of player, Pius coach Ryan Psota said his all-state performer is a refreshing throwback.
“To have a post player who is as good as Alexis, who has two or three bodies on her all the time and gets fouled quite a bit and doesn’t complain about it, is great,” Psota said. “Alexis just does her job. She’s an unbelievable kid — and unbelievable character kid — and just a great teammate.
“If she scores four to six points, she’s happy as long as we win.”
Markowski far surpassed that Saturday night. The 6-foot-3 junior center had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks as the No. 3 Thunderbolts beat No. 4 Lincoln East 45-37 in the Class A championship.
Scoring her last basket with seven seconds remaining gave Markowski 80 points in the three-game tournament. That equaled the Class A tournament mark set by Omaha Central’s Maurtice Ivy in 1984.
“It’s an honor — it really is,” Markowski said. “But scoring, I don’t pay attention to it. It’s the same way with all of my teammates.”
Markowski entered state averaging 20.9 points and 11.9 rebounds. That production has drawn plenty of interest from several college coaches, but Markowski said she’s firm on her commitment to South Dakota State after giving her pledge last May.
“Sometimes I’ll hear from other programs, but I’m really happy with South Dakota State and that is really the place for me,” Markowski said of the Summit League program. “It doesn’t really matter who contacts me at this point.”
Markowski said the genesis of her valuing team over individual accomplishments started her freshman season, when a foot injury sidelined her for an extended time.
“That really brought God into my life,” Markowski said. “Those events turned into just taking a step back from everything and realizing that it’s not about you, but it’s really about my team and my teammates.
“I’m super-competitive and I just want to win," Alex Markowski said. "I don’t care if I have my worst game or my best.”
“I’m super-competitive and I just want to win. I don’t care if I have my worst game or my best.”
Despite the added attention that comes with being one of the top players in the state, Markowski said she learned early to appreciate her teammates and their contributions.
“We’re all close and the truth is that I wouldn’t be able to score many points at all without them,” Markowski said. “Lauren (Taubenheim) is a good example because Lauren makes perimeter shots and forces people off the double team to come out and guard her. Jill (Aschoff) is the best passer I have ever played with.
“I just wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them. It really is a team sport.”
Markowski’s love for her teammates was on display during a postgame television interview when her eyes filled with tears as she talked about what they meant to her.
“I just really care,” Markowski said. “I really care about basketball and I really do care about the people who do come into my life and I would do anything for them.
“My teammates are such a big part of my life — we hang out all the time and they’re just good people. I’m thankful for every day that I get to play with them.”
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz watches as Wynot's Karley Heimes stretches for the ball in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner controls the ball as Wynot's Michaela Lange tries to block her in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes shoots over three Humphrey St. Francis players in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots over Wynot's Karley Heimes in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Players battle for the ball during the Wynot vs. Humphrey St. Francis Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fan Sean Freudenberg celebrates a three-pointer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner go up for the tip-off in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kyleigh Sjuts shoots over Wynot's Michaela Lange in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch slides across the floor in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans react to a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes controls the ball as Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots a free throw in her Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
A Humphrey St. Francis fan cheers during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange looks for an open play as Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watches his team in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The championship trophy and medals for the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey st. Francis fans celebrate a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner moves down the court as Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fans watch the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler calls out to his team during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Autumn Lawson celebrates after being taken out in the final seconds of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Noelle Wieseler cuts off part of the net following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange hugs head coach Steve Wieseler following the the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner smiles while tearing up with her teammates following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kayla Brandl hugs head coach Bryan Reichmuth following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Katelyn Heine waves the net in the air following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Alexis Mach and Beatrice's Carley Leners and Makenzie Hatcliff all go up for a rebound in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff looks for an open pass through Crete's Alexis Mach and Jayda Weyand in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly waves the net in the air following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff tries to pass past Crete's Hannah Newton in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
A Beatrice fan cheers during the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners plays defense against Crete's Morgan Maly in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton goes for a layup in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans celebrate a three-pointer in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand moves past Beatrice's Addison Barnard in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans lights up the arena during the pregame ceremony for the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice is introduced for the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners and Crete's Elizabeth Allen go up for the tip-off in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Brooke Deisley shoots past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton looks past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to his team during a break in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Beatrice bench celebrates a play in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice head coach Jalen Weeks talks to his team during a break in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand rests on the shoulder of teammate Elizabeth Allen sitting next to teammate Morgan Maly near the end of their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners wipes away tears after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton lifts teammate Jayda Weyand following their victory of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Addison Barnard wipes away tears following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton hugs teammates Leah Jurgens and Ashlyn Adam following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly cuts down the net following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Marli Stones hugs head coach John Larsen following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, center, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, right, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck rebounds the ball against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central celebrates a basket against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
