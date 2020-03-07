Alexis Markowski

Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski raises her net string. She tied a 36-year-old Class A record in the state tournament.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — News that Alexis Markowski tied a 36-year-old Class A record for scoring in a state tournament might give off a distinct first impression of the Lincoln Pius X standout.

However, visiting with Markowski and hearing her coach and teammates talk about her is likely to take one in a different direction.

In an era that seems to celebrate the me-first type of player, Pius coach Ryan Psota said his all-state performer is a refreshing throwback.

“To have a post player who is as good as Alexis, who has two or three bodies on her all the time and gets fouled quite a bit and doesn’t complain about it, is great,” Psota said. “Alexis just does her job. She’s an unbelievable kid — and unbelievable character kid — and just a great teammate.

“If she scores four to six points, she’s happy as long as we win.”

Markowski far surpassed that Saturday night. The 6-foot-3 junior center had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks as the No. 3 Thunderbolts beat No. 4 Lincoln East 45-37 in the Class A championship.

Scoring her last basket with seven seconds remaining gave Markowski 80 points in the three-game tournament. That equaled the Class A tournament mark set by Omaha Central’s Maurtice Ivy in 1984.

“It’s an honor — it really is,” Markowski said. “But scoring, I don’t pay attention to it. It’s the same way with all of my teammates.”

Markowski entered state averaging 20.9 points and 11.9 rebounds. That production has drawn plenty of interest from several college coaches, but Markowski said she’s firm on her commitment to South Dakota State after giving her pledge last May.

“Sometimes I’ll hear from other programs, but I’m really happy with South Dakota State and that is really the place for me,” Markowski said of the Summit League program. “It doesn’t really matter who contacts me at this point.”

Markowski said the genesis of her valuing team over individual accomplishments started her freshman season, when a foot injury sidelined her for an extended time.

“That really brought God into my life,” Markowski said. “Those events turned into just taking a step back from everything and realizing that it’s not about you, but it’s really about my team and my teammates.

“I’m super-competitive and I just want to win," Alex Markowski said. "I don’t care if I have my worst game or my best.”

Despite the added attention that comes with being one of the top players in the state, Markowski said she learned early to appreciate her teammates and their contributions.

“We’re all close and the truth is that I wouldn’t be able to score many points at all without them,” Markowski said. “Lauren (Taubenheim) is a good example because Lauren makes perimeter shots and forces people off the double team to come out and guard her. Jill (Aschoff) is the best passer I have ever played with.

“I just wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them. It really is a team sport.”

Markowski’s love for her teammates was on display during a postgame television interview when her eyes filled with tears as she talked about what they meant to her.

“I just really care,” Markowski said. “I really care about basketball and I really do care about the people who do come into my life and I would do anything for them.

“My teammates are such a big part of my life — we hang out all the time and they’re just good people. I’m thankful for every day that I get to play with them.”

