Alexis Markowski leads Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X in win over Omaha Skutt

Alexis Markowski scored 27 points Tuesday night to lead Lincoln Pius X to a 70-28 win over Omaha Skutt.

From the opening tip, it was all Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.

The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 2 in Class A, overwhelmed Omaha Skutt 70-28. Pius moved to 14-0 while the host SkyHawks, ranked 10th in Class B, fell to 6-12.

“They’re really good,’’ Skutt coach Kip Colony said. “We don’t have their size, and they just played a really solid game against us.’’

Pius led 25-4 after the first quarter and 47-14 at halftime. The lead grew to 40 points in the second half, which triggered a running clock.

“We did what we came here to do,’’ Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said. “We attacked the basket and settled in defensively.’’

Pius received a typically strong performance from 6-foot-3 junior center Alexis Markowski, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. She entered the game averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds.

“We tried to put a body on her, but she’s too agile,’’ Colony said. “She turns so quickly to the rim, and if she misses, she gets her own rebound and puts it in.’’

Markowski, a South Dakota State recruit, was 11 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. She also made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter before heading to the bench for the rest of the game.

“Alexis is as steady as they come,’’ Psota said. “She did her job.’’

Junior guard Jillian Aschoff added 17 for the Thunderbolts, with 15 coming in the first half. She was one of five Pius players with at least one 3-pointer.

“I like the fact we have multiple scorers,’’ Psota said. “We’re starting to build some depth, and we’re going to need that.’’

It was the most lopsided loss of the season for Skutt, which was coming off a runner-up finish in the River Cities Conference tournament.

“They’re a tough matchup for any team,’’ Colony said. “We competed, but they were too much for us.’’

Lincoln Pius X (14-0)… 25 22 16 7 – 70

Omaha Skutt (6-12)…..... 4 10 9 5 – 28

LPX: Matti Reiling 6, Miriam Miller 2, Grace Driewer 5, Jillian Aschoff 17, Lauren Taubenheim 2, Adison Markowski 9, Charlee Hagedorn 2, Alexis Markowski 27.

OS: Jesse Trout 2, Jillian Rokes 3, Sophie Grabowski 2, Sydni Miklas 7, Macy Gordon 2, Victoria Van Dyke 4, Kaelyn Reeves 1, Sophia Hoffmann 3, MacKenzie Scholl 4.

