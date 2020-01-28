From the opening tip, it was all Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.
The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 2 in Class A, overwhelmed Omaha Skutt 70-28. Pius moved to 14-0 while the host SkyHawks, ranked 10th in Class B, fell to 6-12.
“They’re really good,’’ Skutt coach Kip Colony said. “We don’t have their size, and they just played a really solid game against us.’’
Pius led 25-4 after the first quarter and 47-14 at halftime. The lead grew to 40 points in the second half, which triggered a running clock.
“We did what we came here to do,’’ Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said. “We attacked the basket and settled in defensively.’’
Pius received a typically strong performance from 6-foot-3 junior center Alexis Markowski, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. She entered the game averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds.
“We tried to put a body on her, but she’s too agile,’’ Colony said. “She turns so quickly to the rim, and if she misses, she gets her own rebound and puts it in.’’
Markowski, a South Dakota State recruit, was 11 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. She also made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter before heading to the bench for the rest of the game.
“Alexis is as steady as they come,’’ Psota said. “She did her job.’’
Junior guard Jillian Aschoff added 17 for the Thunderbolts, with 15 coming in the first half. She was one of five Pius players with at least one 3-pointer.
“I like the fact we have multiple scorers,’’ Psota said. “We’re starting to build some depth, and we’re going to need that.’’
It was the most lopsided loss of the season for Skutt, which was coming off a runner-up finish in the River Cities Conference tournament.
“They’re a tough matchup for any team,’’ Colony said. “We competed, but they were too much for us.’’
Lincoln Pius X (14-0)… 25 22 16 7 – 70 Omaha Skutt (6-12)…..... 4 10 9 5 – 28 LPX: Matti Reiling 6, Miriam Miller 2, Grace Driewer 5, Jillian Aschoff 17, Lauren Taubenheim 2, Adison Markowski 9, Charlee Hagedorn 2, Alexis Markowski 27. OS: Jesse Trout 2, Jillian Rokes 3, Sophie Grabowski 2, Sydni Miklas 7, Macy Gordon 2, Victoria Van Dyke 4, Kaelyn Reeves 1, Sophia Hoffmann 3, MacKenzie Scholl 4.
Lincoln Pius X's Charlie Hoiberg drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Will McMeen and Andrew Merfeld during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
People in the Omaha Skutt section celebrate a Skyhawks score during a boys basketball game against Lincoln Pius X in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Mitchell Sebek takes a shot over Omaha Skutt's Charlie Fletcher during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Charlie Fletcher goes in for a lay-up against Lincoln Pius X's Jake Greisen and Mitchell Sebek during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt fans react to a foul during a boys basketball game against Lincoln Pius X in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hoiberg and twin Charlie Hoiberg the son's of Nebraska head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg react after the boys basketball game against Omaha Skutt in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Mitchell Sebek takes a three pointer over Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hoiberg and twin Charlie Hoiberg the son's of Nebraska head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg react after the boys basketball game against Omaha Skutt in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Kolbe Rada takes a shot over Omaha Skutt's Eli Carbullido during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hoiberg drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Will McMeen during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hastreiter and Mitchell Sebek during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates after a final second score in the first half against alongside Eli Carbullido against Lincoln Pius X during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski takes a shot over Omaha Skutt's Sophie Grabowski during a girls basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's MacKenzie Scholl drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a girls basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller takes a jump shot against Omaha Skutt during a girls basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Kaelyn Reeves and Lincoln Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim battle for the ball during a girls basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon and Will McMeen chat before the boys basketball game against Lincoln Pius X in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hoiberg takes a jump shot over Omaha Skutt's Will McMeen during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar takes a hot over a Lincoln Pius X player during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt huddles up before the game against Lincoln Pius X in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates a three pointer during a boys basketball game against Lincoln Pius X in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski takes a shot at halftime during a girls basketball game against Omaha Skutt in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Macy Gordon is fouled by Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a girls basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Skutt's Macy Gordon looks to pass against Lincoln Pius X during a girls basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
