LINCOLN — Alexis Markowski scored 24 points Friday night to lead Lincoln Pius X to a 69-56 win over Lincoln East.
The 6-foot-3 Markowski was 12 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 5 in the fourth quarter. She also pulled down 10 rebounds for the 17-0 Thunderbolts, ranked No. 2 in Class A.
Charley Bovaird scored 16 points to pace the 16-2 Spartans, whose only two losses have come against Pius.
