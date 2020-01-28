Alexis Markowski leads Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X in win over Omaha Skutt

Alexis Markowski scored 27 points Tuesday night to lead Lincoln Pius X to a 70-28 win over Omaha Skutt.

Markowski also pulled down eight rebounds.

Jillian Aschoff added 17 points for the 14-0 Thunderbolts, ranked second in Class A.

