Alexis Markowski scored 27 points Tuesday night to lead Lincoln Pius X to a 70-28 win over Omaha Skutt.
Markowski also pulled down eight rebounds.
Jillian Aschoff added 17 points for the 14-0 Thunderbolts, ranked second in Class A.
» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.