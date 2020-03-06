...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST
IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE
RED FLAG WARNINGS.
&&
Well, that settles that. Millard South and Lincoln Pius X have been the top teams in Class A much of the season. Entering Friday night’s state tournament semifinal, they had a combined record of 51-2. But only the Thunderbolts will advance to the state championship.
But when the much-anticipated matchup finally happened, the Thunderbolts left no doubt which team was best. Behind the strong play of junior center Alexis Markowski, Pius rolled to a 71-46 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 6-foot-3 Markowski, a South Dakota State commit, finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds. The Patriots had no answer for her inside, and her dominating performance was two points shy of the Class A state tourney record.
Still, the margin of victory caught most — including Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota — by surprise.
“They’re super talented,” he said. “I never would have expected this.”
Psota said his team spent time during practice the past month preparing for a probable game against the top-ranked Patriots.
“We’d spend about 10 or 12 minutes every day,” he said. “We wanted to try to slow them down and get them to shoot low-percentage shots.”
The strategy and a 1-3-1 zone defense that Pius rarely used this season worked to perfection. The Thunderbolts raced to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter as Markowski scored nine, most from point-blank range.
Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said the strategy was to double-team Markowski as much as possible, but a third foul on 6-foot forward Jayme Horan in the second quarter didn’t help. Pius went on an 18-0 run in that first half, fueled in part by four 3-pointers, to carry a 35-12 lead into halftime.
Psota said what happened Friday night was rooted in a triple-overtime semifinal loss at the state tournament last year against eventual champion Millard North.
“This team has been on a mission since last March,” Psota said. “That loss had a lot to do with what happened tonight.”
The Patriots also were their own worst enemies in the first half, going 4 for 25 from the field.
“They were hitting their shots and we weren’t,” Meyers said. “It’s as simple as that.”
Millard South tried to fight back in the third quarter but Markowski wasn’t having it. She scored 11 in the period to prevent the Patriots from getting closer than 19.
Pius cruised home in the fourth as Markowski added four more baskets and the team converted 11 free throws.
With the writing on the wall, Meyers removed Horan and guard Maddie Krull together with 1:34 left. The seniors have been part of the program for four years but will finish without a championship.
They shared a sad hug at the end of the bench, knowing it wasn’t meant to be.
Markowski, who was 14 of 18 from the field, credited her coaches and teammates for her big night.
“I couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “We stuck to our game plan and I’m so proud for what we accomplished.”
A big assist — several, actually — goes to junior guard Jillian Aschoff. She had 17 points and continually put the ball exactly where Markowski wanted it.
For Meyers, meanwhile, it was another tough finish to the season. The Patriots, who have lost in the final or semifinal four of the past five seasons, must wait another year to try to claim that elusive title.
“It’s a disappointing loss but this doesn’t define our season,” he said. “Our seniors are upset but this won’t dictate how their careers are judged.”
The Thunderbolts will ride this wave of momentum into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. final. Pius will be seeking its fourth title and first since 2015.
“I told the team that it’s time to hit the reset button,” Psota said. “And that as long as we’re here, we might as well win it.”
In a double exposure image Millard South's Jayme Horan attempts to shoot a layup against Alexis Markowski during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday. The photo is framed using a cheerleaders pom pom.
Cardinal fans Brayden Kent, from left, 10, Keaton Draeger, 10, and James Quinn, 9, cheer during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown looks to pass the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to player Alexis Mach during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen and Crete's Alexis Mach go up for the ball during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Morgan Maly moves around Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen eyes the basket past the hands of Crete's Alexis Mach during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown looks to pass the ball past Crete's Ellie Apfel during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Morgan Maly goes for the shot that would put her team ahead in triple overtime during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest head coach Russ Moerer calls out to his team during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Hannah Newton eyes the ball as Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown holds it during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Morgan Maly shoots the ball just before the buzzer, but misses, in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Taylor Paul and her team walk off the court following the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball semifinals
Pius X's Alexis Markowski scores against Millard South's Chloe Carr during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pius X's Brooklyn Kindschuh is trapped by Millard South's Maddie Krull and Megan Belt during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard South's Jayme Horan rebounds the ball over Pius X's Alexis Markowski during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard South's Jayme Horan falls as she tries to rebound against Alexis Markowski during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pius X's Jillian Aschoff powers past Millard South's Jayme Horan during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pius X's Adison Markowski attempt's to block Millard South's Mya Babbitt on a shot during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard South's Maddie Krull and Jayme Horan react after being taken out in the final moments of their game against Pius X during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
In a double exposure image Millard South's Jayme Horan attempts to shoot a layup against Alexis Markowski during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday. The photo is framed using a cheerleaders pom pom.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pius X's fans cheer on their team against Millard South during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Scottsbluff's Mariyah Avila eyes the basket while sandwiched between Beatrice's Addison Barnard and Carley Leners in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Whitney Schwisow holds onto the ball while being covered by Scottsbluff's Mariah Avila in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Beatrice vs. Scottsbluff Class B girls basketball state semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff drives past Scottsbluff's Aubrey Krentz in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff fans celebrate a play in the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Olivia Aden eyes the hoop during her Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Nevaeh Martinez gets caught up in her ponytail while up against Scottsbluff's Yara Garcia in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Beaatrice vs. Scottsbluff Class B girls basketball state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff eyes the basket in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Whitney Schwisow shoots a free throw in her Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Mariyah Avila is caught between Beatrice's Addison Barnard and Carley Leners in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff head coach Dave Bollish calls out to his team during the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff moves past Scottsbluff's Yara Garcia in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Aubry Krentz drives past Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Beatrice bench celebrates a play in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Whitney Schwisow gets controls of the ball in front of Scottsbluff's Yara Garcia in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans cheer during the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans cheer during the Beatrice vs. Scottsbluff Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Yara Garcia looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff fans cheer during the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Jalen Weeks calls out to his team in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Beatrice vs. Scottsbluff Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Carley Leners controls the ball in the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Yara Garcia hugs her teammates after being ejected from the game for having five fouls in the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice celebrates their win in the Class B state semifinal game on Friday. Beatrice won the game 43-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton looks to pass after coming down from a rebound while surrounded by Grand Island Northwest players during their Class B state semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly shoots the ball over the fingertips of Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in their Class B state semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Nelson moves down the court against Crete during their Class B state semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete celebrates winning the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cardinal fans Brayden Kent, from left, 10, Keaton Draeger, 10, and James Quinn, 9, cheer during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown looks to pass the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans cheer during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to player Alexis Mach during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.