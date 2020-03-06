Top

Well, that settles that. Millard South and Lincoln Pius X have been the top teams in Class A much of the season. Entering Friday night’s state tournament semifinal, they had a combined record of 51-2. But only the Thunderbolts will advance to the state championship.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Well, that settles that.

Millard South and Lincoln Pius X have been the top teams in Class A much of the season. Entering Friday night’s state tournament semifinal, they had a combined record of 51-2.

But when the much-anticipated matchup finally happened, the Thunderbolts left no doubt which team was best. Behind the strong play of junior center Alexis Markowski, Pius rolled to a 71-46 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 6-foot-3 Markowski, a South Dakota State commit, finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds. The Patriots had no answer for her inside, and her dominating performance was two points shy of the Class A state tourney record.

Still, the margin of victory caught most — including Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota — by surprise.

Alex Markowski

Millard South's Jayme Horan rebounds the ball over Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski.

“They’re super talented,” he said. “I never would have expected this.”

Psota said his team spent time during practice the past month preparing for a probable game against the top-ranked Patriots.

“We’d spend about 10 or 12 minutes every day,” he said. “We wanted to try to slow them down and get them to shoot low-percentage shots.”

The strategy and a 1-3-1 zone defense that Pius rarely used this season worked to perfection. The Thunderbolts raced to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter as Markowski scored nine, most from point-blank range.

Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said the strategy was to double-team Markowski as much as possible, but a third foul on 6-foot forward Jayme Horan in the second quarter didn’t help. Pius went on an 18-0 run in that first half, fueled in part by four 3-pointers, to carry a 35-12 lead into halftime.

Psota said what happened Friday night was rooted in a triple-overtime semifinal loss at the state tournament last year against eventual champion Millard North.

“This team has been on a mission since last March,” Psota said. “That loss had a lot to do with what happened tonight.”

The Patriots also were their own worst enemies in the first half, going 4 for 25 from the field.

Jillian Aschoff

Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff powers past Millard South's Jayme Horan.

“They were hitting their shots and we weren’t,” Meyers said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Millard South tried to fight back in the third quarter but Markowski wasn’t having it. She scored 11 in the period to prevent the Patriots from getting closer than 19.

Pius cruised home in the fourth as Markowski added four more baskets and the team converted 11 free throws.

With the writing on the wall, Meyers removed Horan and guard Maddie Krull together with 1:34 left. The seniors have been part of the program for four years but will finish without a championship.

They shared a sad hug at the end of the bench, knowing it wasn’t meant to be.

Markowski, who was 14 of 18 from the field, credited her coaches and teammates for her big night.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “We stuck to our game plan and I’m so proud for what we accomplished.”

A big assist — several, actually — goes to junior guard Jillian Aschoff. She had 17 points and continually put the ball exactly where Markowski wanted it.

For Meyers, meanwhile, it was another tough finish to the season. The Patriots, who have lost in the final or semifinal four of the past five seasons, must wait another year to try to claim that elusive title.

“It’s a disappointing loss but this doesn’t define our season,” he said. “Our seniors are upset but this won’t dictate how their careers are judged.”

The Thunderbolts will ride this wave of momentum into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. final. Pius will be seeking its fourth title and first since 2015.

“I told the team that it’s time to hit the reset button,” Psota said. “And that as long as we’re here, we might as well win it.”

Lincoln Pius X (24-2).......21  14  17  19—71

Millard South (27-2).........7     5  18  16—46

LPX: Matti Reiling 1, Miriam Miller 9, Jillian Aschoff 17, Brooklyn Kindschuh 2, Lauren Taubenheim 2, Adison Markowski 6, Leah Mach 2, Alexis Markowski 32.

MS: Megan Belt 6, Jayme Horan 11, Cora Olsen 9, Mya Babbitt 3, Khloe Lemon 5, Chloe Carr 2, Maddie Krull 10.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball semifinals

1 of 66