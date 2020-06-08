Omaha Marian’s Maggie Pallesen couldn’t wait for her final varsity soccer season.

Omaha Marian’s Maggie Pallesen couldn’t wait for her final varsity soccer season, but the coronavirus would end it before the first match.

She spent months rehabbing after a torn ACL cut short her junior season, one that ended with the Crusaders finishing as Class A runners-up. Pallesen was one of nine seniors on this year’s squad, and seven were going on to play in college.

Then the coronavirus hit, ending the spring season before the first match. It also ended Pallesen’s dream of being part of a state championship squad.

“It was really tough for me to accept," she said. “I worked hard to get ready for this season and then it ended, just like that.”

Pallesen was not on Marian’s varsity team that won state in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2018. She made varsity as a junior before the season-ending knee injury in an April match against Gretna.

“I collided with someone and my (left) knee twisted inward,” she said. “The doctor said I hit the ground so hard that my bones collided.”

After surgery, Pallesen could only watch as Marian fell to Millard West 4-2 in the 2019 state final. That made two straight second-place finishes for the Crusaders, who have won a state-leading 14 championships.

“That was a really tough one to watch,” she said. “It was a helpless feeling and helped motivate me even more during my rehab.”

Pallesen was able to return to athletics during basketball season this winter, playing 11 games. That helped prepare the South Dakota pledge for her true love, soccer.

Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said it was nice to see one of the team’s best defensive players back on the field.

“Having Maggie back was going to strengthen us even more,” she said. “She’s a quiet leader and one of our top players.”

But the soccer season came to an abrupt end due to COVID-19 after less than two weeks of practice.

“We all had super-high expectations,” DeGeorge said. “I know that finishing second the past two years was going to absolutely be added motivation for our team.”

She added that the not knowing is what makes it difficult.

“We’ll always wonder what could have been,” DeGeorge said. “The kids never got any closure, so it was emotionally difficult for all of us.”

That certainly goes for Pallesen, who had worked so hard to prepare for her senior soccer season.

“My knee was feeling really good and I had a great feeling about our team," she said. “I felt like we could have won the title."

Pallesen has kept busy the past few months going through conditioning and training exercises to prepare for her collegiate soccer career. At South Dakota, she plans to major in business .

“It’s hard not to think about how our season might have gone," she said. “It’s just really disappointing."

