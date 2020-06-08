Omaha Marian’s Maggie Pallesen couldn’t wait for her final varsity soccer season.
She spent months rehabbing after a torn ACL cut short her junior season, one that ended with the Crusaders finishing as Class A runners-up. Pallesen was one of nine seniors on this year’s squad, and seven were going on to play in college.
Then the coronavirus hit, ending the spring season before the first match. It also ended Pallesen’s dream of being part of a state championship squad.
“It was really tough for me to accept," she said. “I worked hard to get ready for this season and then it ended, just like that.”
Pallesen was not on Marian’s varsity team that won state in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2018. She made varsity as a junior before the season-ending knee injury in an April match against Gretna.
“I collided with someone and my (left) knee twisted inward,” she said. “The doctor said I hit the ground so hard that my bones collided.”
After surgery, Pallesen could only watch as Marian fell to Millard West 4-2 in the 2019 state final. That made two straight second-place finishes for the Crusaders, who have won a state-leading 14 championships.
“That was a really tough one to watch,” she said. “It was a helpless feeling and helped motivate me even more during my rehab.”
Pallesen was able to return to athletics during basketball season this winter, playing 11 games. That helped prepare the South Dakota pledge for her true love, soccer.
Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said it was nice to see one of the team’s best defensive players back on the field.
“Having Maggie back was going to strengthen us even more,” she said. “She’s a quiet leader and one of our top players.”
But the soccer season came to an abrupt end due to COVID-19 after less than two weeks of practice.
“We all had super-high expectations,” DeGeorge said. “I know that finishing second the past two years was going to absolutely be added motivation for our team.”
She added that the not knowing is what makes it difficult.
“We’ll always wonder what could have been,” DeGeorge said. “The kids never got any closure, so it was emotionally difficult for all of us.”
That certainly goes for Pallesen, who had worked so hard to prepare for her senior soccer season.
“My knee was feeling really good and I had a great feeling about our team," she said. “I felt like we could have won the title."
Pallesen has kept busy the past few months going through conditioning and training exercises to prepare for her collegiate soccer career. At South Dakota, she plans to major in business .
“It’s hard not to think about how our season might have gone," she said. “It’s just really disappointing."
First row: Gwen Lane and Regan Zimmers. Second row: Delaney Gunn, Brian Covarrubias, Lindsey Prokop, Royce Austen, Maddie Smith, Laurin Mertz and Rylie Albers. Third row: Tyler Sanne, Mackenzie Boeve, Emma Wilson, Delaney Stekr, Carlos Salazar, Luka Nedic and Jacob Hardy. Top row: Jonathan Velasquez, Cole Quandt, Novoa, Johan Centeno and Duncan McGuire. Not pictured is Elkhorn's Skylar Heinrich.
Back row from left: Omaha Burke’s Zach Robbins, Elkhorn South’s Hunter Albers, Ralston’s Diego Gutierrez, Omaha South’s Isaac Cruz, Omaha Central’s Jackson Ferris, Fremont’s Nolan Dillon, Omaha Westside’s Jack Finocchiaro, Lincoln North Star’s Jonathan Velasquez, Millard West’s Erik Fahner and Creighton Prep’s Ed Gordon. Bottom, from left: Bellevue West’s Courtney Wallingford, Omaha Marian’s Rachel Johnson, Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis, Millard North’s Bailey Cascio, Omaha Skutt’s Madi McKeever, Millard West’s Sydney Cassalia, Omaha Westside’s Emily Torres, Omaha Marian’s Emma Nelson, Millard South’s Lindsey Prokop, Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich. Matt Smith and Kenzie Harte are not pictured.
Back row from left to right: Maddy Henry, Matt Smith, Rachel Johnson, Joe Fehr, Marisa Windingstad, Sydney Cassalia, Jake Bos, Alex Gomez, Charlie Harte, Austin Mishou; Front row from left to right: Brenna Ochoa, Bailey Cascio, Miranda Swift, Ed Gordon, Adam Dejka, Cassie Legband, Alvaro Elizarraga, Hannah Davis, Jack Finocchiaro, Jaylin Bosak are the 2016 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley and Annie Sullivan are not pictured.
From left to right, Abby Meader, Isaac Armstrong, Vince Nolette, Emily Romero, Michelle Xiao, Angel Jacinto, Alvaro Elizarraga, Marisa Windingstad, Jake Kennedy, Nick Scalora, Maddy Henry, Margaret Begley, Cassie Legband, Sydney Cassalia, Brenna Ochoa, Alec Foltz, Cullen Fisch, Connor Tupper, Jordan Cahill, Susie Dineen and Carsen Lundgren are the 2015 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley is not pictured.
Back row, from left, Abby Meader, Allison Key, Mark Moulton, Megan McCashland, Rachel Brennan, Brock Fitzgerald, Abel Alvarado, Ali Sodal, Taylor Saucier, Michael Kluver, Landon Sibole, Jordan Cassalia. Front row, left to right, Damien Austen, Lucas Venegas, Eduardo Gamboa, Michael Jaime, Emily Roll, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Alex Prusa, Liz Bartels, Maddie Elliston.
Boys first team: Lance Johnson, Kearney; Matt Sifers, Millard West; Chase Beiermann, Columbus Scotus; Josh Gable, Kearney; Luke Theimer, Millard South; Aaron Mulgrue, Lincoln Southwest; Alec Lerner, Om. Burke; Steve Thyden, Om. Westside; Michael Burke, Om. Skutt; Brian Kudron, Millard West; Larry Mason Om. Burke.
Girls first team: Caitlin Stier, Om. Westside; Stacy Bartels, Om. Skutt; Mayme Conroy, Om. Skutt; Katie Pickinpaugh, Millard West; Brittney Neumann, Millard North; Bri Exstrom, Lincoln Southwest; Megan Merrill, Millard West; Alexa Lind, Om. Skutt; Allie Adam, Millard West; Sarah Nelson, Om. Westside; Amanda Woelfel, Millard North.
Back row, from left, Holly Hild, Abby Meader, Elmer Garcia, Paige Phipps, Nick Hinds, Megan McCashland, Jonah Garbin, Madison Henry. Front row, from left, Peter Schropp, Faith Carter, Hannah Schafers, Damien Austen, Justin Wiley, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Chase McCann, Landon Sibole (kneeling), James Narke (sitting), Quinn Nelson. Not pictured: Hannah Davis.
Honorary team captains Jackie Tondl of Omaha Marian and Mark Moulton of Omaha Creighton Prep.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Logan Mendez of Grand Island and Rachel Brennan of Millard North.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Omaha South's Manuel Lira and Omaha Skutt's Mayme Conroy.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Molly Thomas of Millard North and Devon Strecker of Millard South.
