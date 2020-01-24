Omaha Westside girls defeated Millard North 41-29 Friday night.

Sophomore Adriana DiPrima led all scorers with 16 points in leading Omaha Westside past Millard North.

Both teams had trouble generating offense in the first half. The Mustangs took a 12-10 lead thanks to a pair of free throws by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor with 14 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

There wasn’t much offense in the second quarter as the Warriors outscored the Mustangs 6-4 to tie the game 16-16 at halftime. After the teams traded baskets in the opening minute of the third quarter, Westside pulled ahead by six and never again trailed.

Six free throws in the final 1:33 helped secure the victory for the Warriors (13-4), who will play No. 4 Papillion-La Vista Saturday in the Prep Classic at Creighton’s Sokol Arena. The Warriors handed the Monarchs their lone defeat of the season in the semifinal of the Metro Conference tournament.

Westside sophomore Adriana DiPrima led all players with 16 points. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi paced the defending Class A champion Mustangs with 12 points.

Omaha Westside (13-4)......10  6  12  13—41

At Millard North (9-5).........12  4    8     5—29

OW: Brooklyn Jones 2, Ella Wedergren 6, Adriana DiPrima 16, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 8, Abby Hellman 9.

MN: Lexi FInkenbiner 3, Elle Danley 5, Taylor Finkenbiner 6, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 12, Kaylee KesslerAsia Bryant 2, Megan Chambers 1.

