A shortened American Legion baseball season will move forward after approval this week from the Legion’s state athletic executive committee.
Chairman Jody Moeller made the announcement on Twitter and the information has been posted on the Nebraska Legion Baseball website.
As Gov. Pete Ricketts already has outlined for youth sports, practices can begin June 1 and games can start June 18. Before teams will be allowed to play, they must agree to new coronavirus-related guidelines and be registered and insured by June 18.
There will not be a registration fee and an updated rulebook will be posted online at nelegionbaseball.net.
The national office already has canceled regional and national postseason tournaments this summer. Nebraska also will not host state or area tournaments.
Wearing masks will not be required but the state committee recommends that players, coaches and umpires wear them.
Pitching rules will remain the same as last year but roster sizes will be increased from 18 to 24.
Teams will be allowed to schedule games through July 31.
