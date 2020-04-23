The NFL draft starts tonight. Get ready with The World-Herald's complete pre-draft coverage.
* * *
After coming close last year, the Big Ten could — it probably won’t, but it could — win the first round horserace against the SEC on Thursday night.
The scrutiny that comes with being a probable NFL draft pick doesn’t bother Darrion Daniels. He’s used to being under a microscope.
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons will likely be one of the first 10 picks in the NFL draft, but the Butkus Award winner also has strong Omaha ties.
Joe Burrow has checked all the available boxes, including one more on Thursday night, when he's expected to become the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.